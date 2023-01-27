Emily Ratajkowski Details How Media Scrutiny Affects Her Love Life

Getty

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating as a celebrity.

On the latest episode of her podcast, "High Low with EmRata," the model explained why it's "difficult" for her to go on dates in public, sharing that constantly being photographed has "screwed up" some possible romantic connections.

Ratajkowski said she's found casually dating to be "tricky" as "everybody" can see photos of her out with a new potential partner on the Internet, including other men she may be dating at the same time.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she explained. "My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign."

"It's also been tough because I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up," the 31-year-old continued, "and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date."

Ratajkowski added, "It's been really hard because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they're like, 'Oh, didn't talk to her last night,' and then you know, there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks."

The actress said the situation "makes it hard" to "get to know someone," noting that a potential partner knows "exactly where I'm at even with things that I don't necessarily want to share, and they don't necessarily want to know."

"So, that's been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people's feelings, and that's been kind of tricky to navigate," she explained, before admitting, "I get so much anxiety about it. I end up apologizing. I feel embarrassed."

The "My Body" author said being photographed has "screwed up a couple of these situations" because pictures "got out there too fast and then the pressure of it all just became so heightened."

Also during the episode, Ratajkowski shared that she's single for the "first time" since she was a teenager, recalling how she wasn't really into dating in her 20s, either.

"When I was in my 20s, I was kind of too afraid of the world and afraid of men to really date," she said. "I remember going on a couple of dates, like at 20, and in between relationships for brief kind of moments, and feeling super uncomfortable, and not having fun with it, and so, this has been kind of my first opportunity to date, and it's been really a great experience."

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage. Following the split, the "Gone Girl" star has been spotted while out on dates in public, and has sparked dating rumors with Brad Pitt, Jack Greer, DJ Orazio Riscop, and most notably, Pete Davidson.

After speculation of Ratajkowski and the "Saturday Night Live" alum's relationship began in November, the two made it official when they made their first public outing sitting front row at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on the 27th of the same month. However in late December, Us Weekly reported Ratajkowski and Davidson had split following two months of dating.