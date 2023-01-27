Pamela Anderson Claims She Walked In on Jack Nicholson Threesome at Playboy Mansion

Getty

The Playboy Mansion has been host to many a debaucherous night and, in her new book, Pamela Anderson opened up about one particularly memorable evening inside the former Hollywood hot spot.

Per Variety, which got a preview of the book for an interview with Anderson, she claims she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome in one of the home's bathrooms.

"Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him. They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other," she wrote in the memoir.

"I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss. Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection," she continued. "I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.'"

Speaking with Variety about the night in question, she said "it was just complete freedom" at the Mansion back in the day. "It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience," she added.

In her book, Anderson drops a few tidbits about other celebrities which have already made headlines. Among them, she claims Tim Allen flashed her on set during her first day of filming on "Home Improvement.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly -- completely naked underneath."

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," she added. Allen denied it immediately, saying, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing."

She also slams Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series and opens up about her volatile relationship with Tommy Lee.