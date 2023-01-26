Pamela Anderson Spills on Current Relationship with Tommy Lee and Short-Lived Marriage to Kid Rock

Getty

Pam says she knew it wouldn't work with Kid Rock the moment after saying "I do."

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her past relationships with Tommy Lee and Kid Rock.

Stern, 69, brought up how Anderson, 55, has been describing Lee as "the only man I ever really loved" while on her press tour for her book and documentary. The "Baywatch" alum and Motley Crue drummer were married from 1995 to 1998, and share two sons: Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

"I had two beautiful boys with him ... and it was really a heightened kind of romantic beginning and that's every girl's fantasy, to be worshipped like that, and we worshipped each other," Anderson recalled, to which Stern asked whether it was just "worship" or "real romantic love," and if she's "ever experienced real romantic love."

"I always felt like romantic love might not be sustainable, so if you want to have that kind of love affair, it's just going to have a season, you know, it's not going to last forever," she replied, noting that that's her own personal experience. "I don't think I ever gave myself a chance to have another relationship after that that was of any value, you know, it was more like trying to put a family unit back together, but I wasn't really in love."

The former Playboy model added that she "just was going through the motions" in her relationships after Tommy Lee, admitting that she came to the realization that "there's just nothing like [she] had" with the drummer.

"I was putting people in my life to kind of numb some of the pain or be with someone, companionship, but nothing healthy," Anderson said.

Several years following her divorce from Lee, Anderson began a relationship with Kid Rock. The two became engaged in 2003, but Anderson called it off that same year. However, she and Kid Rock went on to tie the knot in 2007, but they broke up just a few months later.

When Stern jokingly asked "when" Anderson realized her marriage to Kid Rock was a "tremendous f---ing mistake," she replied with a laugh, "Right when I got married ... well just after [the ceremony]."

The "Barb Wire" star -- who has been married six times to five men -- admitted that she has a "flaw" when it comes to relationships.

"I just jump into something because, you know, Tommy and I did, and we had this incredible connection," she admitted, adding, "But then you jump into something and it's like, 'Oh, it's not this incredible connection, it's just something else. Then I slowly try to make my way out."

"I think I detach a little bit and I think that's what's kind of made people a little crazy, and any sign of, you know, violence or a kind of a disrespect or lying is my excuse to leave," she continued. "It always kind of comes down to that, like someone's breaking things or screaming or something like that. I can't take that ... and I would get out of it, run for the hills."

The "Home Improvement" star went on to open up about what her relationship with Lee is like now. Anderson said the two text "here and there," but it's "nothing too crazy," adding that she's supportive of his marriage to Brittany Furlan.

"He's married and happy, and she's good to him, and I totally support that and think that's great,” she explained. "I mean I hate to be annoying and going through this again. I'm sure she's annoyed, but I respect their relationship and just glad he's happy and he has somebody in his life."

As for their sons, Brandon and Dylan, Anderson said they see Lee "all the time."

"I think this movie too is kind of like a love letter to their parents," she said of her documentary. "They know they come from true love, they want people to see the real story, and I thought that was kind of cute and kind of charming ... Brandon is very artistic and really wanted to show the story from a real, true, authentic perspective."

Howard later asked Anderson if she has "any regrets" about everything that's happened in her life or if she would just "do it all over the same exact way." "Was it a fun ride or was it tragic or miserable? How do you assess it?" he asked.

Looking back, an animal rights activist said she wouldn't change a thing.

"It was all of it, but it was more good times than bad, and I wouldn't do it any other way," she said. "It was just this wild, wild ride and I made it home in one piece. I came back to the place I grew up in. I bought the house of my grandmother and I'm living in it and looking at my life from the same place my feet touched the ground when I was a baby .. I look at it all like a movie."

Following her marriages to Lee and Kid Rock, Anderson went on to marry Rick Salomon in 2007, but had the marriage annulled less than six months later. Despite their split, they reunited and remarried in 2014, only to divorce a few months later. In early 2020, she secretly wed Jon Peters -- although after their split two weeks later, she claimed their marriage hadn't been legal. Then on Christmas Eve in 2020, she married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst but by 2022 they had gone their separate ways.

However, Anderson shared that she's currently thriving being alone.

"This last year I've been alone, and it's been a really incredible year for me," she said. "Just kind of going through, looking back, and reflecting on everything .. it's been good. I mean, like you have to be able to be alone too before you can be with somebody else, so I feel like I'm just kind of growing up right now. It's taken a long time."