Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter Lola, 21, About 'Freaky Week'

"At this point, anything you walk in on is your problem."

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa had to set some new ground rules with their daughter Lola.

After spending time as empty nesters, the pair are readjusting to having the 21-year-old college student living at home again for her final semester at NYU, after studying abroad in London. During Monday's episode of "Live! With Kelly and Ryan," the parents revealed they had to set boundaries, especially when it comes to knocking.

"She's not going to go back to her apartment, she's staying with us," the 51-year-old "Riverdale" actor explained. "And you know what she does now? The door's closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, 'Hey girls!'"

He continued, "And so I said, 'Lola — I don't want you to take this the wrong way, I'm very excited that you are home. We missed you. You are the heart of this family. You're so funny and you're just fantastic. But you gotta knock.'"

Ripa, 52, quipped, "Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem."

The actor echoed his wife's sentiments and joked, "Your fault! Don't you think she's been traumatized enough by walking in before?"

"Well, be warned Lola Conseulos. Cause this week's freaky week, isn't it? Yeah, this is Jan. 30. We're going to get freaky this week,” Consuelos advised his daughter, catching his wife by surprise. "Why this week? Is this historically a freaky week?" Kelly raised an eyebrow to which her husband replied with a smirk. "It is now."

Both parents previously opened up about Lola, then 18, walking in on them having sex on Father's Day ... which was also her birthday.

When Lola opened the door and caught her parents getting busy, the couple yelled at their daughter to get out. Ripa, who said she made "eye contact" with her second child, attempted to excuse the behavior by saying her husband was giving her CPR. Unsurprisingly, Lola was not amused.

"She shuts the door and you hear, 'You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'" Ripa recalled.