Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron Mourning Newborn Son Who Died Hours After Birth

Instagram

Bachelor Nation is in mourning after Sarah Herron shared the heartbreaking news that she and her fiancé Dylan Brown have lost their newborn son just hours after he was born.

"The Bachelor" alum shared the news to her Instagram alongside a black-and-white picture of the three of them together in the hospital with a lengthy caption expressing their grief and yet appreciation for what time they did have with Oliver.

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing," she wrote. "It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic." Baby Oliver was born at just 24 weeks, with Herron sharing that he "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."

Herron called Oliver their "IVF miracle." She wrote that he "defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

The grief-stricken mother shared a carousel of pictures from her pregnancy journey and one final shot of Brown kissing her forehead in her hospital bed as she breaks down crying.

She went on to express how grateful they are for the time they had with Oliver during her pregnancy. "He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death," she wrote. "Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism."

She added that he was created "with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we'll ever understand ... While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life," she concluded her message."

"We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright," she concluded her message. "We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome."

Herron and Brown got engaged in May 2021. She announced that they were pregnant in September 2022. The former reality star first gained fame when she appeared with Bachelor Sean Lowe on the ABC series in 2013.

She came in ninth place on that season, though she continued her journey with Bachelor Nation by appearing on the first and third seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise."

She was the first disabled contestant in franchise history, having been born with one incomplete arm as a result of amniotic band syndrome. After her time with the franchise. Herron created SheLift, a nonprofit that offers outdoor retreats for women with physical differences.

After announcing her pregnancy in September, Herron talked about her time with Bachelor Nation, her nonprofit work, and the two-year IVF journey she undertook on the "Fruitful & Multiplying" podcast. You can read her full tribute to Oliver below.