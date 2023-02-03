The Rock Reveals Mom Was in Frightening Car Accident, Shares Pic of Damage

Getty/Instagram

"If you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

Dwayne Johnson shared that his mother Ata was involved in a scary car crash late Wednesday night by showing her car in the aftermath of the accident.

"Thank you God she's ok," wrote the "Black Adam" star with praying hand emojis alongside a picture of her severely damaged -- and likely totaled -- red car. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom."

He didn't offer specifics of her physical condition, but did note that "she'll survive and continue to get evaluated." But The Rock knows his mom is made of tough stuff, so he's not worried about her.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," he shared. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

He went on to praise both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department for their care and focus on the scene, and for "staying on phone and talking me thru it all."

He closed his post with a message for all of his followers: "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."

Johnson lost his father Rocky in January 2020. He honors both of his parents each week on his semi-autobiographical sitcom "Young Rock," which features stories from different points throughout his iife.

The former WWE Superstar received words of love and support from celebrity friends on his post, with Tyrese commenting, "Praise God we love you angel mother!!!!!!!!!! Praise God in the name of Jesus you will ALWAYS be covered…. We love you mother!!! GRACE!!!!!"

Terry Crews shared a series of emojis (🙏🏾❤️🔥), while Michael Phelps commented that he's "Glad mamas ok!!🙏🙌" and Pierce Brosnan wrote, "God bless ❤️." Johnny Knoxville weighed in with two heart emojis.

"Omg DJ. I’m def saying a prayer to the angels," commented Sarah Shahi. Lindsey Vonn shared her relief that Ata came through okay, writing, "Thank God she’s ok!!!! 🙏🏻," while Lolo Jons offered up "❤️❤️ prayers for her recovery! Glad she’s ok!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽."