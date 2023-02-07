Amber Rose Overheard 9-Year-Old Son Defending OnlyFans Creators

Getty

According to Amber Rose, her 9-year-old son Sebastian is already quite the feminist.

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast, Rose revealed how transparent she is with her children about sex work-- sharing that she'd already told her son Sebastian about her OnlyFans account and her past as a stripper.

Out of fear her son would find out about her past via TikTok, Instagram or the internet at large, Amber decided it would be better to be honest about her work.

"Your son, by the time he's 5, is going to start Googling you and seeing everything," the model explained, before sharing that one of Sebastian's classmates had recently bullied him about her OnlyFans account -- which is a platform for NSFW creators. "I had a whole conversation with him about it. I said that whoever told him that, their parents are ignorant because obviously he got it from his parents."

She recalled how she "just explained everything" to her child and shared the importance of understanding a woman's right to their bodily autonomy.

"'When it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families,'"

Rose said to her son. Amber went on to tell Sebastian that "mommy has to make money" to pay for his "nice school" and their vacations to Six Flags and Universal Studios.

The "Dancing With The Stars" alum said that Sebastian's education in feminist practices is already paying off. The mom of two recalled an incident where she overheard one of his friends bashing OnlyFans models and Sebastian stopped him by standing up for the others on the platform.

"'Bro, you can’t say that,'" she claimed Sebastian said. "'You have to let a woman do what she wants with her body. That’s not cool. You can't do that.'"

"A tear rolled down my cheek," Amber continued. "I was like, 'That's my f---ing baby.' I instilled that in him from birth."

In addition to telling him about her time as a stripper in an effort to "desensitize" Sebastian to the profession, Amber also explained how periods work.

"Anytime I use the bathroom [since] my son was 2, 3 years old, he'll be like, 'Mommy, do you need a tampon? Do you need a pad, Mommy? I'll go in a drawer and get it for you,'" she said. "I've told him about everything."