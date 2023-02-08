Sister Wives Star Christine Brown 'Dating Someone Exclusively' Following Kody Brown Split

Instagram

She calls her new man "everything I've been looking for."

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is back off the market!

The 50-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she's moved on with someone new following her split from her longtime partner Kody Brown.

"Car confessions! So I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively," Christine gushed. "He's wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I've been looking for. [He's] incredible with [daughter] Truely. He's absolutely a dream come true."

Though the TLC star is intending on "keeping him to myself" for the time being, she reassured fans she will eventually "share pictures and everything." She added: "I will let you guys know more information later but — Ahh! So excited,."

Last month, the "Cooking With Just Christine" author announced she was dipping her toes into the dating app world and asked her followers for advice about putting herself back out there.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she captioned a series of photos. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

Christine and Kody announced they were parting ways after 27 years together in November 2021. The pair are parents to seven children: Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990, before Janelle joined the family with a spiritual marriage in 1993. Christine was next, spiritually marrying into the family in 1994, before Robyn did the same in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.