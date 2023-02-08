Salma Hayek Was 'Dragged' to Her Wedding to Francois-Henri Pinault

Getty

"It was like an intervention."

Salma Hayek needed more than just a push down the aisle on her wedding day.

The 56-year-old "Magic Mike's Last Dance" star admitted her fear of marriage ran so deep, her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and her family members "dragged" her to the courthouse after she used every excuse in the book to put off the nuptials.

In an interview with Glamour, Hayek revealed her 2009 courthouse wedding on Valentine’s day came as a complete surprise, to her at least.

"It was like an intervention," she explained. "They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing."

"The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there," she added.

"It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn't actually show up on the day or do it," Hayek recalled the extent of her apprehension. "I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents' house. My mother-in-law, who's the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice."

Once the couple finally tied the knot, she was happy to find their dynamic didn't change. She continued, "And then afterward I said, 'Oh, it's okay. I don't feel any different.' And then a little bit later I said, 'Okay, this is kind of exciting.' And he's like, "Can we have a party now?'"

The couple ended up having another wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends in April of the same year. Now, Hayek and Pinault celebrate two different wedding anniversaries. "When it comes to anniversaries, it's fun and a surprise," she shared.

The "Grown Ups" star shared how they like to celebrate their love twice a year.

"I can cook, so he likes it when I cook," she said. "But I make it a surprise, something different, like the way I decorate. Or he takes me somewhere, or he hides the presents."

Back in 2015, Salma admitted Pinault had to propose marriage three times before she finally accepted while speaking with the Times of India. Speaking with Glamour, she said she "actually didn't believe in marriage" before Pinault.

"I didn't want to marry him. He tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn't show up," she said. "And he didn't go away when I didn't show up, he had to stick around until we got it done. And I was terrified."

Though she may feel "ashamed" looking back, Hayek said marriage was the "biggest fear I've ever overcome” and called Pinault the "love of her life"

"I'm married to the love of my life. He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them," she gushed at the time. "There are a lot of strong women with power and determination that when we got home we like to have someone to look after us and take over the reins."