DWTS Pro Britt Stewart Is Dating Season 31 Partner, CODA Star Daniel Durant

Currently reunited on the "Dancing with the Stars" live tour, the couple revealed their relationship status with sweet Valentine's tributes.

Watch out, Bachelor Nation. There's a new matchmaker in reality television and it's all about that dance chemistry! "Dancing with the Stars" has brought another couple together!

While it's more common for the professional dancers to fall in love with one another, with several on-screen couples featuring over the years, it has happened between pro and celebrity partner.

Hot on the heels of Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella comes a new "DWTS" couple, "CODA" star Daniel Durant and his professional partner, Britt Stewart, who came in fifth place on Season 31.

The pair revealed their relationship status and went Instagram official at the same time with a pair of sweet Valentine's Day tributes to one another.

Stewart's post featured the two of them dancing to the title lyric of Montell Fish's, "Fall in Love with You." Durant kept it simple, sharing a picture of the two of them on a boardwalk with her arms wrapped around him. "My Valentine," he captioned the sweet picture. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Immediately, both posts were slammed with love and joy from the "DWTS" family and their celebrity fiends. Britt's post got heart emojis from Peta Murgatroyd and Amanda Kloots, while Jenna Johnson and Kaitlyn Bristowe went with heart-eye emojis.

Fellow pros Alan Bersten, Koko Iwasaki, Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Emma Slater shared their love and support as well, while contestants Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Monica Aldama and retired pro Cheryl Burke also weighed in with lots of love.

More of the contestants who competed with Stewart and Durant weighed in on his post, with Selma Blair commenting, "❤️❤️. I love this so so much," and Jessie James Decker adding, "❤️❤️❤️omggggggggg yesssssss😍😍😍😍😍."

Wayne Brady said, "I knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congrats!," a sentiment echoed by Jordin Sparks who added, "I KNEW IT! Instantly. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍."

Of course, their feeds have been full of one another for a while now, as they'd continued their professional partnership when they reunited as part of the current "Dancing with the Stars" live tour. Fans have been 'shipping them for awhile now, speculating that there was more between them than just a friendship.

There's chemistry and then there's that magical chemistry that is so undeniable, it can't help but blossom into something bigger. From the beginning and throughout the season, Durant and Stewart received constant comments from the panel about their incredible partnership and chemistry.

They developed a special bond during their time together in the fall, with Stewart learning American Sign Language to better communicate with her deaf partner, and learning to adapt her teaching technique to accommodate him.