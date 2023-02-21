Meghan McCain 'Urged' to Take Ozempic After Giving Birth

Instagram

"It's horrifying, unfair and disturbing -- and I refuse," said McCain, who welcomed her second child last month.

Meghan McCain is speaking out about the rise in popularity of the drug Ozempic as Hollywood has turned to the antidiabetic and anti-obesity drug for its weight loss effects.

In an op-ed for DailyMail.com, the former "View" co-host shared her thoughts on the topic, and explained that she's been "urged" to take the drug herself following the birth of her second child, daughter Clover, last month.

"I just gave birth and I'm being urged to take a 'miracle shot' of Ozempic as a quick fix to melt away the baby weight ... It's horrifying, unfair and disturbing -- and I refuse," McCain 38, titled the article, which was published on Monday.

The TV personality -- who also shares 2-year-old daughter Liberty with husband Ben Domenech -- kicked off her piece with: "I just had a baby four weeks ago, and you wouldn't believe what I'm hearing."

"Yes, I'm fielding all the usual questions: Is she sleeping? Am I sleeping? The answer -- obviously -- is 'no.' But then, I get hit with this: Are you going on Ozempic? Excuse me?" McCain wrote. "In case you're unaware, there is a craze sweeping the nation: a new 'miracle' drug. One injection, once a week, for a cool $1,000 a pop, and you can just melt the pounds away."

The conservative commentator went on to point out how the drug has become "popular" in Hollywood, naming some celebrity figures -- including Chelsea Handler, Elon Musk and Kyle Richards -- who have admitted to taking the drug or were rumored to have used it.

"Chelsea Handler has publicly copped to taking 'the shot' but claims she didn't realize she was on it," McCain wrote. "Elon Musk says he uses it. Kyle Richards, of Real Housewives fame, who recently flaunted newly emerged abs has denied taking it. But fellow reality TV star Jackie Goldschneider claimed 'a lot' of her fellow cast members are on it."

"Ozempic also seems to be the hottest thing in the media industry. So many of the men and women you see on TV every day are rumored to be using the drug," she continued. "Now, I understand some people legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people. Which is why I have been really astonished by how many, from casual friends to industry acquaintances, have brought it up with me."

"I'm told 'everyone is doing it,' as if that was ever a compelling case. I hear 'just take the shot,' as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black-market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home,'" McCain added.

The "Bad Republican" author stated that she "refuse[s]" to take Ozempic, before explaining why it's not only a "moral issue," but also "threatens" all of the steps that have been taken in the body positivity movement.

"Well, let me make one thing very clear. I'm not taking it. I refuse," she said. "There's a clear moral issue here. It's hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive."

"Our culture has made incredible strides towards body-type acceptance over the past few decades. And this celebration of Ozempic threatens all of that," McCain later added. "I am realistic about how long it takes to have your body feel normal again post-baby. So, don't rush me!"

The columnist explained that "as a new mother," she has a "responsibility to set an example for my daughters, who will one day face the same beauty standards." She added, "Their world will only be more challenging as social media seeps more deeply into the American mind. This is not the world I want for them and not the world I want for myself."