Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Shrugged Off Overdose Concerns Over Quaaludes

Getty

Holly, Bridget Marquardt and fellow Hef girlfriend Stacy Burke recall their fears over the drugs Hef allegedly handed out after inviting women to the Playboy Mansion.

Holly Madison claims Hugh Hefner had no concerns when it came to allegedly handing out drugs inside the Playboy Mansion.

On the latest episode of her Girls Next Level podcast with former "Girls Next Door" costar Bridget Marquardt, the two were joined by fellow one-time Hef girlfriend Stacy Burke. During the conversation, Burke opened up about her first night out with Hefner and a group of other girls.

After drinking some champagne at a club, she said the women all piled into a limo and went back to the mansion. That's when Bridget asked whether Hefner offered her a quaalude, as both she and Holly have claimed in the past he supplied them to women who were invited to his bedroom. Madison has said Hefner referred to them as "thigh-openers."

"Not the first night, that was later on," she said, adding that she was "too scared to take one" at first. Both Holly and Bridget said they felt the same way.

"Some of the girls told me the reason they took it was because they didn't want to drink and they wanted to lose weight, so they would take it instead of drinking," she continued, adding that one of the women even offered to buy them off of her if she didn't want to take them herself. As Holly said there was probably some "resale" going on, Bridget added that she even "got scolded" by the other women for not taking them -- claiming the girls said she shouldn't refuse them or he'd "stop giving them to all of us."

Both Stacy and Bridget said they would "pretend" to take them, as Marquardt said it was "extra scary" to think about mixing them with alcohol.

"I remember asking him once, I was like, 'Aren't you scared to like give those quaaludes out?'" shared Holly. "Sometimes he would bring girls home from the club and you don't know what they've been drinking or what they're taking or what drugs they do. I go, 'Aren't you scared to give those to people and then what if somebody overdosed, what if that was the thing?'"

Madison said she was scared about a "Boogie Nights" situation, referring to a scene in the film where a girl is left outside the hospital after overdosing on cocaine.

"I'm, 'Aren't you afraid to do that?' He goes, 'Yeah, yeah, that's a thought,'" Holly continued, "he didn't care and was nonchalant."

"I don't know why he thought he was so untouchable," she wondered. "There had to be some kind of a plan in his head, if something like that happened, what would he do. But I guess he wasn't worried about it."

Stacy even said she thought it was "weird" something like that didn't happen, before Bridget suggested it could have, but was covered up.

Madison first made the quaaludes claim in her book "Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny," which was released before Hefner's death.