Priyanka Chopra Shares Malti and Nick Video to Promote New Jonas Brothers Song

The actress posted in honor of the release of the Jonas Brothers' new song, "Wings," which dropped on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti may only be a little over a year old, but she's already living that rockstar life!

On Friday, Priyanka shared a post on Instagram in honor of the release of the Jonas Brothers' new song, "Wings." The actress, 40, posted a compilation video that featured fun footage and photos from the boy band's concerts in Las Vegas last weekend, including an adorable video of Nick, 30, and their baby girl.

Priyanka's clip began with the sweet moment. In the clip, Nick can be seen walking backstage while holding baby Malti. The singer carried his daughter on his right hip, and held a pair of what appeared to be baby noise-canceling headphones in his left hand.

"Backstage," Priyanka -- who seemingly filmed the clip -- said as she walked behind her husband and daughter.

"Wings out now!! @jonasbrothers," she captioned the post, above.

"Wings" is the first single off of the Jonas Brothers' upcoming album, "The Album," which drops on May 12.

The Jonas Brothers -- Nick, Joe, and Kevin -- also dropped the corresponding music video for the track on Friday. The video featured actress -- and JB superfan -- Haley Lu Richardson dancing and having fun with friends in a hotel room as they rocked out to the song and bonded over their love of the Jonas Brothers.

The video ended with Richardson and her pals at an elevator. As the door opened, the girls were surprised to find none other than the Jonas Brothers on the other side, with Nick asking them if they were "going up." Richardson and the other women were too stunned to speak. After the elevator door then shut, the girls all screamed, reacting to seeing the boy band in the flesh.

In January 2022, Priyanka and Nick announced the arrival of their first child, whom they welcomed via surrogate. The two kept the surrogacy under wraps until the announcement.

The couple announced the exciting news in an Instagram post at the time.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we welcomed a baby via surrogate," they wrote. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

They concluded, "Thank you so much," with a heart emoji.

Last month, Malti made her first public appearance, with Priyanka showing her daughter's face for the first time as she sat on her lap at the Jonas Brothers' Walk of Fame ceremony.

See the cute pics of baby Malti, as well as more photos from the event, in the gallery, below!