Kristen Doute Supports Ariana Madix After Tom Sandoval Split & Alleged Cheating Scandal

Doute -- who also previously dated Sandoval -- and Scheana Shay stepped out to support Madix hours following the news that she and Sandoval split after he allegedly cheated on her with Leviss.

Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Kristen Doute is standing by her friend Ariana Madix during a difficult time.

On Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that Ariana ended her relationship with Tom Sandoval after learning he allegedly cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss. Later that night, Kristen posted a video of herself and Ariana together, revealing she was at her pal's side following her nasty breakup.

"I stan Ariana. This is in real time. I love you so much," Doute, 40, said as she hugged Madix, 37. She then gave her friend a smooch on the lips.

"I love you," Ariana said, to which Kristen replied, "I love you more than anything in the whole wide world. And I'll kill people for you."

"I ❤️ Ariana. PERIOD," Doute captioned the video, adding the hashtags, "#TeamAriana #TeamSandwichShop."

A few hours after the shocking news of Madix and Sandoval's split broke on Friday, Doute took to her Instagram Stories to react. Kristen wrote that she's "#TeamAriana," before further elaborating in a short video.

"I don't know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there's so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy," explained Doute, who also dated Sandoval, 39. "You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now, so I'm Team Ariana, all day, every day. That's what's up."

Meanwhile, in addition to Doute, Madix's "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Scheana Shay, also showed her support for Ariana, with the two appearing to attend a concert together on Friday night.

Shay, 37, shared videos of herself and Madix at a Tove Lo concert in Los Angeles. "We rally," she wrote alongside the first clip.

The second video featured Ariana singing along to Lo's song, "Cool Girl." "I'm a, I'm a, I’m a cool girl, I'm a, I’m a cool girl / Ice cold, I roll my eyes at you, boy," she can be heard singing in Scheana's video, with Ariana rolling her eyes in tune with the lyrics.

Shay later posted a photo of Madix on her Stories, writing, "She's beauty and grace! I love you so much Ariana!"

Madix and Sandoval were together for nine years, with the former couple first confirming their romance in 2014.

The pair started dating a year after Kristen and Tom split following the former's confession that she had an affair with Jax Taylor. Doute later claimed in her 2020 memoir, "He's Making You Crazy," that Sandoval cheated on her with Madix.

On Friday, "Pump Rules" fans were in for a shock following TMZ's bombshell report that Ariana and Tom split after he allegedly cheated on her with Raquel.

Sources also told TMZ that Madix called things off with Sandoval after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Ariana told friends that she discovered that Leviss and Sandoval had been apparently been seeing each other for months.