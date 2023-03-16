Hugh Grant Says Drew Barrymore 'Horrendous' Singer: 'Dogs Bark Better'

Getty

The notoriously grumpy actor did, however, say his Music and Lyrics co-star "sounded way better than me" once she was auto-tuned

Hugh Grant is singing like a canary.

During a Wired Autocomplete Interview, Grant was asked if he actually was singing in his 2007 rom-com "Music and Lyrics."

Speaking with his "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" castmates Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez (all of the actors took turns answering "the web's most-searched questions"), the British star gave a characteristically candid response.

"Does Hugh Grant actually sing in 'Music and Lyrics?'" Pine read aloud from the poster board.

"Yes, well I do, but I'm auto-tuned beyond belief," Grant said in reply ... and could have stopped there but didn't.

"Actually, that's not true, I'm auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some," he added before dropping his costar into the conversation. "Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don't think she'd mind me saying her singing is just horrendous."

"I've heard dogs bark better than she sings," Grant said without prompting.

Rodriguez was the first to respond, simply saying "Oh snap!" while Pine broke into laughter.

"But having said that," Grant continued, "Once they tuned her up she sounded way better than me because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I'm meant to be rock 'n' roll."