Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Theory She Paid Raquel Leviss to Sleep with Tom Sandoval

Getty

Vanderpump reacted to former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp positing a wild conspiracy theory that she "probably paid Raquel to do this"

No, Lisa Vanderpump says, she did not pay her employee Raquel Leviss to have an affair with Tom Sandoval.

The reality queen hit out at "fake news" on Twitter after former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp posited a wild conspiracy theory while appearing on "On Display with Melissa Gorga" podcast.

Ok no …#PumpRestaurant will be open as normal…#fake-news

Oh and no I didn’t pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…#fake-news

Have a beautiful day everybody. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) March 15, 2023 @LisaVanderpump

Mellencamp said that LVP "probably paid Raquel to do this" -- something the "Vanderpump Rules" honcho did not take kindly to.

First Lisa cleared the air telling fans that her Pump restaurant would be "open as normal" before getting into Mellencamp.

"Oh and no I didn't pay cast members to sleep together for ratings #pumprules they do that on their own…" LVP tweeted before calling it fake news.

LVP and Mellencamp have their own long history of drama, culminating in the infamous Puppygate.