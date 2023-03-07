Tom Sandoval Apologizes to Ariana Madix, Lala Kent Calls Him and Raquel Leviss 'Disgusting'

Getty

Of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent says, "I don't feel for them at all. But I never have. This just was like, 'You're disgusting' but never liked either of you."

Three days after apologizing to his business partners and pleading with people not to take out their anger and frustration on his restaurant, Tom Sandoval released a second apology -- this time for Ariana Madix.

The new statement was posted to Sandoval's Instagram late Tuesday night with the "Vanderpump Rules" star opening by apologizing to everyone, but "most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana."

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," the statement continued. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sandoval and Madix have been dominant in media headlines over their split after nine years amid her discovery that he'd allegedly been cheating with co-star Raquel Leviss.

This newest statement is the closest either Sandoval or Leviss has come to publicly admitting to the alleged affair. In it, Sandoval writes, I dishonored Ariana." He went on to say he never meant to disappoint anyone, and concluded that he has work to do on himself.

"I wish things had happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with," Sandoval wrote. "I owed Ariana better."

"The choices I made hurt so many people," Sandoval noted, without detailing any of those choices. "I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be."

In his previous apology statement issued over the weekend, Sandoval acknowledged that he "deserves" the fans' anger and disappointment, but emphasized that his business partners and employees should not suffer because of his actions.

Lala Kent has not been one to hold back her thoughts and feelings about the whole scandal since it first broke, and she continued to share her unfiltered thoughts during an Amazon Live appearance on Tuesday.

Of that first apology, she said simply, "Tell us you're a narcissist without telling us you're a narcissist. It's just so textbook to me." She has not yet commented on his just-released second apology.

According to E!, the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast -- including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute -- were pictured arriving at Ariana's house to show their support during this difficult time.

When asked by a fan if anyone was on Sandoval's side, Kent bluntly said "no," noting that his "mask fell." She went on to say that maybe his business partner Tom Schwartz is still with him.

"I tried to tell y’all. He’s weak," she said. "I said it first. Did I not? I said it first."

Kent said that while she has checked in with Madix in all of this, she also knows she's "a little abrupt for her right now." Kent explained, "I'm very intense and I don't know that that's the headspace she's in quite yet."

Kent said that she feels for almost everyone involved in the whole sordid affair. "Well, except for those two," she said, referring to Sandoval and Leviss. "I don't feel for them at all. But I never have. This just was like, 'You're disgusting' but [I] never liked either of you."

It's been a busy few days for the major players in this real-life drama. TMZ reported that Sandoval visited a therapist for about two hours on Tuesday, though he's been in therapy for a while already. That same day, Leviss filed papers seeking protection from Shay, per TMZ.

The outlet can't confirm the reason, though rumors are it has to do with Shay allegedly getting violent with Leviss over the cheating scandal. Shay and Madix are best friends, so this could be a matter of Shay standing up for her BFF.

On Monday, attorneys for Leviss sent letters to several members of the cast per TMZ, regarding an intimate FaceTime video they had received, telling them it would be in violation of California's revenge porn law to distribute it as she did not give permission for it to be recorded.

Fans should get some clarity eventually, with Bravo announcing they have resumed production on Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" in order to include this latest "Scandoval." The current season launched last month.