Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Breaks Into Tears After Regaining Custody of Son Jace

"My mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father," said Evans in a statement.

Former "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans says she's regained full custody of her son Jace, a few months shy of the teen's 14th birthday.

Evans confirmed the news to Us Weekly over the weekend, before heading to Instagram to share footage of her signing the papers which presumably made it official. "#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support," she captioned the footage. "Words cant describe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭"

Evans' mother Barbara previously had custody of the child, dating back to 2010, shortly after his birth. Jenelle was just 17 at the time.

In the video, Jenelle is heard saying of her mom, "She's completely fine, she's like, 'I'm ready to have my freedom. I'm ready to go on a cruise,' and her and her friend have a cruise already planned."

The video also showed Evans crying tears of joy in the car after signing the documents, while proclaiming, "It's done. It's done!" -- before ending on a shot of her with the 13-year-old.

"My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," Evans told Us Weekly. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father."

"She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.' She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we're able to handle it," she continued. "We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter."

David is her husband David Eason, with Jenelle's rep confirming the two are "definitely together and things between them are great." Evans and Eason are also parents to daughter Ensley, 6, while Jenelle shares son Kaiser, 8, with ex Nathan Griffith and Eason shares daughter Maryssa with an ex.

Evans was fired from "Teen Mom 2" in 2019 after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog. David had already been fired from the show in 2018 for making homophobic and transphobic remarks online. The two had a rocky relationship in the years since, one marked with restraining orders and arrests.