Blac Chyna Goes By Birth Name 'Angela' While Showing Off New Look at Forbes Offices

Instagram

"My name is Angela," the reality star captioned her Instagram post, which comes after she dissolved her face fillers, and had a breast and butt reduction.

It looks that Blac Chyna isn't only going back to her natural appearance but is also possibly reverting to her birth name.

On Wednesday, the reality star -- born Angela Renée White -- shared a compilation video to Instagram that featured clips and photos from her visit to Forbes' offices.

In the video, Chyna -- who looked chic in a black, bedazzled Versace blazer dress -- can be seen flaunting her new look as this comes after the model dissolved her face fillers, and had a breast and butt reduction.

"Sound on 🔊My name is Angela 😇 @forbes," Chyna captioned the video, which was set to Jay-Z's song, "The Story of O.J."

Fans praised the 34-year-old and her new era in the comments section of her post.

"Watching you re-introducing yourself as YOU...blessings on your journey. 👏🏾You look amazing!!!!" a user wrote.

"It's the soft and peaceful era 😍😍 love it," a person commented, while another fan said, "Her journey is making me so happy 🙌."

Chyna has been taking fans through her "life changing journey."

Earlier this month, Chyna revealed she underwent surgery to reduce her breasts and butt. The "Rob & Chyna" alum posted a series of videos on Instagram, in which she documented the process behind the procedures.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Then last week, Chyna shared that she decided to get her facial fillers removed (including cheeks, jawline and lips) -- again posting footage on Instagram.

In the video, in which she took fans with her into the doctor's office, the former OnlyFans star said, "I am ready to get back to Angela [her birth name]. Blac Chyna is Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's time for a change."

On Monday, Chyna revealed on Instagram that she went back for "Round 2," as she had even more of her enhancements removed. After documenting her trip to the doctor, Chyna shared that she may have to return for a third or even fourth round of treatments, saying that because she's been "getting fillers for years ... it's like layers and layers and layers of it."

The return to a more natural look comes with some other changes as well.

Chyna recently revealed on the "Jason Lee Show" that she was stepping away from OnlyFans after reportedly earning $240 million in 2021 on the NSFW platform.

"I don't do OnlyFans anymore -- I don't do it anymore at all," she said. "I'm just changing everything about me."

"It's a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I'm worth way more than that," she explained.

She also cited being a mother to King Cairo, 10, and Dream Kardashian, 6, as inspiration for the change as she wanted to set "an example" for them.