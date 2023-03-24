Jeremy Renner 'Finally' Reunited With Snow Plow After January Accident

Getty/Instagram

The Marvel actor was airlifted to the hospital back in January after he was injured while moving snow on his industrial plow.

Jeremy Renner is excited for the return of his snow plow following his accident on New Year's Day.

The 52-year-old "Hawkeye" star took to his Instagram Story to celebrate the plow leaving the impound lot to return to his home with two images of the vehicle. "She's finally making her way home! 🙏 😃," Renner captioned a pic of three people working on loading up the plow, while a man in the driver’s seat gave him a thumbs up.

In another shot of the process, the "Avengers" actor wrote, "The cat get[s] a police escort... Feels like The Green Mile!" on a video of the vehicle moving down the road behind a police car.

Back in January, Renner was hospitalized after he was run over by his industrial snow plow.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his rep said in a statement at the time. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

According to the statement, Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together" when the accident happened.

"He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall," it continued. "So he was helping everyone in trying to clear out the snow so people could get out."

At the time, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office also released a statement on the incident on saying they "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada."

"Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," said officials. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident."