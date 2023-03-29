TLC's Chilli Deflates Matthew Lawrence Baby Talk While Dropping Big Hint About Future

Getty

Are those wedding bells we hear in the distance? The 'No Scrubs' singer certainly knows how to keep the frenzy going over her relationship with the 'Boy Meets World' star

TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is setting the record straight on her plans to have children with her new boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

The 52-year-old "Waterfalls" singer addressed the "Boy Meets World" star's previous comments on starting a family and a potential wedding at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, and told E!News that the couple were in no particular rush.

"First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," Chilli explained. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship."

While the pair are still working on taking it slow, the four-time Grammy winner admitted their relationship has exceeded all of her expectations.

"I've dated, but this canceled out everything," Chilli admitted as she looked over at her friend Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. "She knows."

T-Boz gave Lawrence a seal of approval and revealed she was hopeful her friend will be walking down the aisle one day in the future.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Watkins reiterated her sentiments and claimed that she’s never seen her bandmate so in love.

"She is so happy," she continued. "Take it from her sister. Trust me — I've never seen her like this."

Rumors about their potential baby plans first began when Lawrence, 43, claimed the two were anticipating children in their near future.

"That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do," the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star told ET earlier this month. "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Lawrence later clarified his comments, and claimed he had been experiencing baby fever after his older brother Joey Lawrence recently welcomed a child.

"Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together…when we were growing up," he elaborated to E!. "And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, 'Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together.'"

"So that's what I meant by that," the actor noted. "I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything."