Why Katherine Heigl Left Los Angeles to Raise Kids in Utah

In addition to opening up about family life, the "Grey's Anatomy" star said "I would kill to do a 27 Dresses sequel" and teased another film may already be in the works.

Katherine Heigl is opening up about her decision to leave Hollywood for Utah for the sake of her kids.

In an interview with E!, the 44-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum revealed how she's balanced her career in film and television while adopting a more quiet lifestyle in Utah in order to raise her kids away from the limelight.

When Heigl tied the knot with her husband Josh Kelley in Park City, Utah back in 2007, she moved her family to a ranch in the state just a few years later. The couple share their children Naleigh, 14, Adelaide, 10 and Joshua, 6.

"I hustled in Hollywood for 20 years and it was really important to me to find a place of solitude and solace," she explained. "I didn't know how to raise them in L.A., so I felt like I could do it here."

The "Firefly Lane" star continued, "I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they're going, the kind of activities they're involved in—and what the hell they're doing on their phones!"

Though she lives an idyllic life raising her kids in Utah, when it comes to expanding her family with more children, Heigl said she'll take a hard pass.

"Three is enough, and I don't think I can spread myself any thinner in this arena," she said, before revealing she was considering another baby before the pandemic.

"As far as dogs, if I bring one more animal into this home, my husband will leave me and I'm alone with eight dogs, three cats and three children, so we really need to avoid that," Heigl joked.

Though it's been 15 years since her iconic role in 2008's "27 Dresses," the actress confessed she’s still holding out hope for a potential sequel. Katherine added, "I would kill to do a 27 Dresses sequel. We're talking a little bit about it, so, we'll see."

While there are benefits to raising her children in Utah, Heigl admitted that she often compartmentalizes her life in order to manage the separation from her kids while she’s filming.

"I can't easily anymore take them out of school systems and put them into whole new cities and environments. I had to live with that aspect of what I do for work, I have to leave my family," she said.

Though the actress is "hyper-focused" while working on-set, she revealed she always finds time to call her kids.