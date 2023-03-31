Bristol Palin 'Finally Feels Normal' Two Months After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery

Instagram

The mom of three previously revealed that her reconstruction surgeries stemmed from a botched breast reduction when she was 19.

Bristol Palin is readjusting to life as normal after going under the knife two months ago.

The 32-year-old daughter of Sarah Palin told fans she was finally feeling like herself during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story while she's been recovering from her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

"Wayyy better," Palin replied. "The last surgery I had felt like such a setback, but I'm 2 months post op and finally feel normal again."

Last month, the mom of three revealed she was healing well though the procedure affected her more than she thought it would.

"Healing is fine — I had 2 major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit," Bristol said at the time. "But I'm 4 weeks post-op and finally feeling like I'm on the mend🙏🏻"

In January, Palin first announced she had gotten breast reconstruction surgery with a candid photo of herself wearing a compression bra with surgical drains, which appeared to be filling with a red liquid.

"Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH," the Texas real estate agent posted to her Instagram Story. "All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19."

"I've had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scarring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life," Bristol admitted.

Hoping this will be the last of her reconstructive surgeries, she explained how the ordeal has "put a set back/pause on life and that's why I've been MIA" on social media. The "Teen Mom" alum said she's doing her best to "stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself I have so much to be thankful for."