Kaley Cuoco Welcomes First Child with Tom Pelphrey

Instagram

"We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," the actress said of her and Pelphrey's newborn baby girl, whom they named Matilda.

Congraulations are in order for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey!

On Saturday, the couple announced that they had welcomed their first child -- a baby girl, whom they named Maltilda -- on Thursday, March 30.

Cuoco, 37, and Pelphrey, 40, both revealed the exciting news to their Instagram accounts, sharing sweet photos with their new bundle of joy.

"💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco began in the caption of her post. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓"

"Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗," she continued, before concluding her post with a message for Pelphrey," writing, "@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗."

Meanwhile, Pelphrey gushed over the baby girl in his post. Like Cuoco, the actor calling Maltila a "miracle."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Pelphrey began his post with a quote from poet, Rumi, that read: "You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love."

He added, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. 🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30."

"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco," Pelphrey concluded. "You are incredible. 💪♥️ 🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌."

Celebrities and fans alike congratulated the new parents in the comments section of their posts.

"Awwwww. Yay for you guys! Congrats, Kaley! ❤️❤️," comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, while "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham commented, "Yyyes Kaley!!! Congratulations! A beautiful girl for a beautiful girl. Well done Mamma! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"RHOBH" alum Lisa Rinna added, "She's gorgeous!!! Congratulations!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

Actress Amanda Seyfried also chimed in, writing, "WONDERFUL FAMILY!! Way to go everyone!!" "

Back in October, Cuoco and Pelphrey revealed they were expecting their first child together.