Priscilla Presley Denies Rumored Feud with Granddaughter Riley Keough After Lisa Marie's Death

Getty

Priscila Presley may have challenged her granddaughter's status as sole trustee of daughter Lisa Marie Presley's estate after her tragic passing, but the wife of Elvis Presley says she and Riley Keogh are still getting along just fine.

The question came up during an intimate event in the UK attended by a select group of people. "An Evening to Remember with Priscilla Presley" featured an extensive Q&A session with Priscilla.

Speaking with one lucky attendee, ET reported that Priscilla was asked about the current status of her relationship with Riley Keough following that legal filing.

Just two weeks after Lisa Marie's passing, Priscilla challenged a 2016 amendment made to her daughter's will that removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. In their place, Lisa Marie named her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

It's a reasonable enough change to make as both Benjamin and Riley reached adulthood. Benjamin tragically passed away in 2020 before his mother. Subsequently, Riley remained as the sole trustee to Lisa Marie's estate, which includes Graceland.

During the Q&A session, Priscilla shut down speculation of an ongoing feud between her and RIley. "That's not the case at all," she reportedly said, saying that the rumors "weren't true."

In fact, she told the attending fans that she and her granddaughter had gone out to dinner just before Priscilla flew to the UK. "Everything's good," she assured them, adding, "Riley and I get along well."

Her words echoed those of her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, who shut down feud rumors on his Instagram Live earlier this week. He also referred to a family dinner. "No feud," he said, per The Sun. "We did go to dinner, it went great, it's all good."

As noted by People, Navarone had previously shared a snap on Monday of himself "dressed up for dinner with my mama last week," teasing in the comments that he "maybe" took pics with Priscilla and Riley while there.

Priscilla's legal filing is currently set for a court hearing on May 16. She argued that she was unaware of the amendment to Lisa Marie's will until after her death, which she claims was a violation of the trust. Since then, there have been multiple reports the two have not been speaking to one another, but that may not be entirely accurate.

During the UK event, Priscilla expressed how proud she is of Riley's current work on Amazon Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six." ET's insider said that Priscilla said she was "really proud" of what Riley has achieved in her career.