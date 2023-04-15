Ariana Madix Says She's Feeing 'Amazing' at Coachella After Tom Sandoval Split & Cheating Scandal

Getty

This comes a little over a month after Madix and Sandoval called it quits following the former's discovery of the latter's months-long affair with their "Vanderpum Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is feeling "amazing" following her split from Tom Sandoval and his cheating scandal.

A little over a month after Madix and Sandoval called their nine-year relationship quits following her discovery of his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss, Ariana expressed that she's currently "thriving" and feeling good as she attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

On Friday, social media influencer Farai Bennett posted a TikTok of himself and Madix sharing a fun moment at the popular music festival.

"Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett asked Madix, who replied with a smile, "Amazing!"

When the reality star was then asked if she's "doing great" and "thriving," she said, "Yes!"

Bennett went on to note that Madix's fans don't need to "wish her well," because she's "doing amazing."

"What doesn't kill her, they better run," he added, to which Ariana replied, "F--- yeah!"

During Day 1 of the festival, Madix hit up the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House party, rocking a colorful crop top, denim shorts and purple sunglasses. Ariana was photographed with her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Scheana Shay.

Madix was also seen sharing a smooch with former "Pump Rules" star Dayna Kathan.

In March, TMZ broke the news that Sandoval and Madix had split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with Leviss.

Sources also told TMZ that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on since the summer.

Sandoval issued an apology to Madix through a statement posted to Instagram. In it, the 39-year-old reality star admitted, "I dishonored Ariana." He went on to say he never meant to disappoint anyone, and concluded that he has work to do on himself.

"I wish things had happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect with for her that it began with," Sandoval wrote at the time. "I owed Ariana better."