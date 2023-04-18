Teddi Mellencamp Claims She Had a One-Night Stand with Matt Damon

Getty

"Real Housewives" alum Teddi Mellencamp says on "Jeff Lewis Live" she's been trying to keep it on the downlow -- but Tamra Judge keeps telling everyone!

It's been more than 20 years now since it allegedly went down, and Teddi Mellencamp is finally ready to come clean with whom she says she enjoyed a one-night stand with back in 2001.

In truth, her "Two T's in a Pod" co-host, Tamra Judge, has been spilling the beans to just about anyone interested enough to DM her about it.

She also seemed pretty eager to just get it out there publicly, telling Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on Tuesday, "Can we talk about the celebrity that Teddi boned when she was--"

At this, Teddi interrupted her, shouting, No, my gosh, you cannot tell Jeff!" But Tamra was not to be deterred.

"She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, 'Take that guy's name out,'" Tamra told . "So now, I tell people, 'If you guys wanna know, just DM and I'll tell you who it is.'"

"She tells people on the DMs. I'm like, 'Stop telling people,'" Teddi interjected. "I did not want to out this guy."

Still trying to be coy about the alleged guy's identity, Teddi shared that it happened when she was 20 years old and had used a fake ID to get into a club.

"He was probably 30 -- ten years older," Teddi said. "I only slept with him one night. He didn't get my number."

While she wasn't giving away his name, she was offering up some pretty heavy-handed hints, including that "he has a very famous best friend as well."

As if that didn't narrow it down enough, Tamra helpfully offered up his initials: M.D. With that, the correct guess was inevitable, with Jeff and his producers having no problem coming up with Matt Damon's name.

"You guys! There's so many other MDs out there. There's Matt Dillon, there's Michael Douglas," Teddi said.

Of course, what's in the past is long ago in the past. Teddi has since married Edwin Arroyave and has four children, while Matt has two children with his wife Luciana Bozán Barroso, and is stepfather to her daughter with ex-husband Arbello Barroso.