Victoria Justice Addresses Longstanding Rumor She's 'Jealous' of Ariana Grande

An old "Victorious" cast interview went viral in 2017 for Victoria's comment that "I think we ALL sing" in response to Elizabeth Gillies praising Ariana Grande's voice, saying she sings everything.

Is there beef between Victoria Justice and her "Victorious" co-star Ariana Grande? Has there ever been beef between them?

After years and years of feud speculation, Victoria is setting the record straight, and sharing how she and Ariana have responded to the meme that started it all.

It was 2017 when a video clip of the cast was spliced and went viral, triggering an onslaught across social media that yet another pair of young women co-stars were feuding.

In this case, though, Victoria says the rumors are and have always been "so dumb." In fact, the memes may have done the exact opposite of what they were suggesting was reality.

"When that 'I Think We All Sing' meme came out, I think that was so annoying," Victoria told E! News at the Revolve Festival. "Ariana texted me and we both were like, 'This is so stupid.'"

The original clip dates all the way back to 2011 and spotlighted co-star Elizabeth GIllies laughing about how Ariana Grande sings everything, "and it's a good thing, she has a beautiful voice."

Daniella Monet then countered that Elizabeth also sings all the time, at which point Victoria chimed in to say, "I think we all sing." It was her delivery of the line, with her arms crossed, that led online fans to speculate it simply must mean she's jealous of Ariana.

They seemed to dismiss that she was actually responding to someone saying Elizabeth also sings and that her arms had been crossed through the entire clip. Also missing from some of the most circulated versions of this clip was Ariana and Daniella agreeing with Victoria.

According to Victoria, her line was "taken out of context" to feed a tired cliché. "I think the biggest rumor is this whole narrative that was created with me being jealous of her and of us not being friends," she said.

She went on to add, "I feel like it's this constant story of the media and people wanting to pit people against each other, and it's just so not even relevant anymore now."

In many ways it's never been relevant, or substantiated by anything in the real world. The entire cast of "VIctorious" has reunited multiple times since the show went off the air in 2013, including a memorable Zoom reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show's premiere in 2020.

As if the fact they both participated wasn't enough, Ariana took it a step further by commenting on Victoria's share, "my heart is yelling. love you so much. the best night." You can relive that memorable reunion below.