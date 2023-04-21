Cheryl Burke Shares Fears About 'Starting Over,' Divorced and Sober, After DWTS Retirement

Instagram

Calling herself a "trauma survivor," "Dancing with the Stars" alum Cheryl Burke gets a lot of support from her fellow dancers as she admits to being a little afraid and overwhelmed about whatever lies ahead.

Cheryl Burke is feeling a little overwhelmed as she looks ahead to find an unclear path for her future. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum opened up about how she's feeling at this turning point in her life.

After 26 seasons, Burke announced that she was retiring from "DWTS" during this past fall's season. The two-time Mirrorball champion is also recently sober and divorced from her husband Matthew Lawrence in 2022.

In other words, that's a whole lot of change in a very short span of time, and Burke is definitely feeling that.

Overlaying a picture of herself in a recent Instagram post, she wrote, "I'm 38. I'm a trauma survivor. I'm 5 years sober. I'm recently divorced. I retired from my career last year. I feel like in many ways I'm starting over."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She went on to add, "While letting go of the past is helpful, new beginnings scare me and are often overwhelming. I try to stay grateful, but sometimes I get stuck in fear."

"I know life will sort itself out, it always does," she concluded her message. In the caption, she added, "Life can be so simple but so complicated at the same time. She added hashtags for "healing journey," "self love journey," and "gratitude attitude."

The dancer got a ton of support from her famous friends, and fellow "DWTS" pros with her most recent partner, Sam Champion, writing, "This path isn’t easy or always pretty, but you are moving forward."

Peta Murgatroyd commented, "Onwards and upwards babe! You got this ❤️." Britt Stewart offered up four heart emojis, while Patti Stanger told her, "You got this!" and Paris Hilton sent "love and light." Emma Slater assured her, "You can do anything ❤️."

Daniella Karagach called Burke, "GOAT👏💜," while Brooke Burke commented, "Hi beauty. I see you. I hear you," and Chris Jericho made sure his former "DWTS" partner knows, "I gotcha back. ALWAYS! ❤️"

Burke previously opened up about all the changes in her life with a post at the close of 2022 that was all about self-empowerment through adversity.

Taking to TikTok, she wrote, "When you see me crying at 11:59 p.m. on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad." The message accompanied a video of Burke strutting to the beat of an emotional audio track.

"It's because I f---ing MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," her message continued. "And there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM."

Burke continued, "Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

Upon announcing her retirement from "DWTS," Burke hinted -- as she had previously -- that she would be interested in shifting to a seat behind the judging table, but noted that it's not up to her whether that will happen or not.

She also hinted at the time that she has an opportunity to perhaps be a part of another popular show, but couldn't say anything at the time because nothing has been signed.

Head judge Len Goodman also retired after this past season, leaving an opening on the panel. Tyra Banks stepped away as co-host, with her spot replaced by judge Derek Hough's sister, former "DWTS" pro and judge, Julianne Hough.

According to the most recent media speculation, after considering some judges from Britain's "Strictly Come Dancing," "DWTS" may instead choose to stick with a three-person panel. For much of the show's run, including its first 18 seasons, there were only three judges.