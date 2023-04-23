Lizzo Challenges Tennessee Law by Inviting Drag Performers on Stage

Instagram

Lizzo shares that she was told by fans online not to go to Tennessee in the wake of its drag ban, replying, "Why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?"

Lizzo took her issues with Tennessee's controversial drag ban to the people of Tennessee in a very public way, inviting drag performers to join her on stage at her concert on Friday.

Among them were several celebrity drag stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race" including Season 10 winner Aquaria, Asia O'Hara, Kandy Muse, and Vanessa Vanjie, per Deadline. Their presence and performing on the stage with Lizzo would technically be in violation of the law, had it not been temporarily blocked.

The bill, which was signed in March by Republican Governor Bill Lee, forbids what it refers to as "adult cabaret entertainment" on public property or anywhere children might be able to view it. It defines such as "topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers."

The problem with the legislation, for many critics, is that it's too wide-ranging and vague, which could lead to bans on public productions of the theatrical version of plays and musicals like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Rent" and more.

The federal judge that temporarily blocked the implementation of the bill just hours before it was to go into effect did so citing First Amendment issues.

Explaining that she was creating a "safe space," Lizzo acknowledge to the live audience that she'd been hearing on social media that she should skip the Volunteer State altogether.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,'" she shared.

"Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? The people who need to feel this release the most?"

She went on to emphasize, "Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?"

She then applauded those challenging the new law telling them, "What people in Tennessee are doing is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us."

Despite the challenge it's currently facing, Tennessee is just the first of a dozen or more states looking to pass similar legislation. As noted by HuffPost, a Legislation tracker from the American Civil Liberties Union finds that 469 anti-LGTBQIA+ bills have been introduced just this year in the U.S.

Over on her Instagram page, Lizzo shared a shot of all the queens who joined her on stage in Tennessee, giving them each a shout-out and tagging them in her post to celebrate them.

The "About Damn Time" singer has long been a supporter of drag, appearing as a guest judge on "Drag Race" twice and inviting drag artists to join her for her "Juice" music video.