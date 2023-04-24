Alexander Ludwig Marks 5 Years of Sobriety: 'Be Brave Enough to Ask for Help'

Getty

"I've lost a lot of friends to this disease ... there's so many reasons why that should have been me and not them."

Alexander Ludwig is celebrating 5 years of sobriety!

The "Heels" star took to Instagram on Sunday to share his story and open up about his journey in a new video.

"We're celebrating two things," shared Ludwig. "One is my five years of sobriety birthday, and the other is on this same day three years ago, the day I went on my first date with my wife, which I think is pretty serendipitous."

"It's pretty crazy to me that five years ago to the day, I was so lost, so confused and so scared about where my life would go," he continued. "All I knew was that I had an issue and a problem that needed to be fixed."

Ludwig shared that he was posting this video from Austin, Texas, where he celebrated with his wife and mother.

"I've lost a lot of friends to this disease, so many people didn't make it and I don't really know why, because there's so many reasons why that should have been me and not them," added "The Hunger Games" star. "I don't want to make this video as, like, congratulatory to myself — it's really just for anybody that needs to see this."

"If you're struggling, be brave enough to ask for help and take it from me, there really is hope at the end of the road, there really is a light at the end of the tunnel. It's actually staggering to me how much has changed in my life since I got out until now."

"It's amazing what can happen when you decide to love yourself and commit to loving yourself and to growing every day as a human being as opposed to satiating these impulses we all have," noted Ludwig.

Back in February, the 30-year-old actor and his wife Lauren took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting a baby, with the new addition to arrive in May. The exciting news comes after the couple previously suffered three pregnancy losses.

Alexander and Lauren both shared a sweet photo of themselves posing in front of a mirror at the time. In the shot, "The Hunger Games" star was seen cradling his wife's pregnancy belly, which was on full display in the photo. The pair's pup, Yam, also made an appearance.

"To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey," wrote Lauren. "You are not alone."