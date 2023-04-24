American Idol 5th Judge: Ten Artists Fight for Two Spots as Top 12 Is Revealed -- Plus, a Fly Steals the Show

ABC

The entire "American Idol" Top 20 performs again as America's Top 10 is revealed and safe for the night -- the remaining ten finalists must battle it out live for one of only two judges' saves.

It was a massive night of cuts on "American Idol" as the Top 20 whittled down to a Top 12. First, though, America's Top 10 was revealed. The remaining two slots would be judges' saves.

Along the way, though, all 20 finalists performed. America's Top 10 were simply taking a victory lap, though every performance counts when it comes to future votes, while the Bottom 10 were fighting tooth and nail for just two spots. Let us just say they left it all on the floor.

One of them dropped what may have been the strongest performance of the whole night -- which makes you wonder how they wound up in the Bottom 10 to begin with?

What did we learn with these results? We learned that America loves contestants who take chances. For the most part, the original songs were a good choice and were rewarded. But the voting audience is also definitely taking into consideration a contestant's story and their entire journey to this point, which was good news for a few finalists who didn't have their strongest outings.

The breakaway star of the night, though, was the "American Idol" fly, who managed to steal the spotlight in two different performances before Ryan Seacrest came out brandishing a broom to take care of some extermination business. We won't say if he was successful or not -- but we will say the fly didn't bother anyone else after it showed up.

Also, for those wondering if Katy apologized to Wé Ani for bogarting her feedback time to complain about last night's results, she did not. And considering she wasn't shy about demanding to be heard talking about the fly, you know she could have had she wanted to.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

And just for fun, I'm going to rank the performances from worst to first to see who my favorites are in each round. That way I can see who's the best and then see if you get it right with your votes - i.e., agree with me.

RESULTS

As a quick note, the numbers you see next to the contestants names below are the rankings we gave them in the Top 20 from Sunday night's performances. You'll see how they fared this week when we break down those performances further down.

First to come out and receive the news was Wé Ani (6), the contestant Katy and Luke both short-changed with their comments last night, complaining about the results rather than providing her with any feedback. Luckily, she didn't need their comments to win America over, as she's been a fan-favorite since the beginning, easily taking the first spot in the Top 12.

Michael Williams (17) was out next, and we knew he was on the edge of going out of the competition after a lackluster Sunday night performance. He was followed by Hannah Nicolaisen (18), who had a so-so night and also had to sing for her spot on the show.

Ryan kept going down the bottom of our list, next landing on Warren Peay (19). That had us wondering if the fact he's been so beloved was enough to overcome an inconsistent night. Indeed it was, as he scored a spot in America's Top 10. We can't be mad about it, either, and in fact are pleased America is looking at the whole journey when making these choices.

Mariah Faith (16) was next up. She's another fan-favorite from throughout the season, but weren't sure she resonated quite as strongly, and she didn't, slipping into danger. We loved her sound, but wanted her to really lose herself in the music to show us how much it means to her. Haven Madison (12) was fully expected to advance with her journey thus far, and that's just what happened.

The news was less certain for Nailyah Serenity (8). We felt she did enough to make it into America's vote, but were also not completely sure they would feel the way we did. Alas, they did not, sending her into danger. We weren't confident in Paige Anne (13) advancing, either, and neither was America.

Matt Wilson (20) didn't do anything wrong on Sunday, but he was out first and just kind of blended in. We worried he'd be forgotten, and that may be what happened, as he landed in danger. As for Tyson Venegas (4), there was no way he was going to go home after speaking for the people with that powerful original, so of course he was in America's Top 10.

Colin Stough (14) was one of our more uncertain entries, but after seeing how America has embraced the whole journey of each contestant, we had a fresh feeling that it would be good news for Colin, and it sure was. He said he's getting closer day by day to believing he's a star, so maybe now he believes it just a bit more.

In our predictions, we had Colin and Marybeth Byrd (15) neck and neck, thinking it would be between them for a single spot. Instead, America rewarded her original song and put them both into their Top 10. Ryan's next target was Kaeyra (3). As you can see, we loved her performance, but we were also convinced America would put her in danger, and sadly, we were right about this one. Maybe America's not ready for that much edge.

A sentimental favorite, we had no fears Oliver Steele (11) would slide into America's Top 10, especially after he impressed with an original (those seem to be paying off this season). Olivia Soli (7) was another act we enjoyed but, like Kaeyra, didn't think it would connect enough with America. Ryan accidentally faked her out, saying, "America wants to see more power." The poor girl's heart soared until he clarified, he meant singing for her life.

Iam Tongi (1) was so confident (or just confused) that he started walking onto the stage before he even heard the results. He laughed his way back to get the result we all knew was coming. Of course, of course he's in America's Top 10. Zachariah Smith (5) felt like a sure thing, too, and he was.

Another singer who made our personal Top 10 was Lucy Love (9), but she was also another we didn't think America would throw their support behind after a slightly muddled original message. Alas, that's what happened, as she was sent into the danger zone.

That left Megan Danielle (2) and Nutsa (10) for those final spots. Honestly, we thought Nutsa's quirky qualities were enough for America to fall in love with her, paired with her voice, but if it's down to these two, there's no contest. Megan took that last slot, sending Nutsa into the final danger spot.

TOP 10

We could almost call this whole section "Filler," but since America has proven they're paying attention to every performance, these could ultimately matter. As such, you'll get a worst-to-first breakdown here and a separate one in our Bottom 10 below.

Oliver Steele

("You're Still the One," Shaina Twain - 25, Mount Juliet, TN) We found ourselves enjoying his gritty take on the verse, but the chorus was a little too straight. It left us feeling a bit disconnected as the energy didn't fit what he was delivering up to that point. Maybe all he needed to do was slow it down, but the overall disconnect threw us out of the moment. We appreciate the boldness of the choice, but wanted him to make it more his own.

Marybeth Byrd

("Cover Me Up," Jason Isbell - 22, Armorel, AR) Giving us classic country songstress from the first line, Marybeth sounded purer than ever on this track. Her voice just has this sweet, melodic quality that is almost like a lullaby. She brings such a classy, classic sound without sounding dated. This wasn't the most dynamic performance, but it still went down the ear canals smooth and easy.

Tyson Venegas

("Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," Elton John - 17, Vancouver, BC) After wowing America with his artistry, Tyson decided to remind them of the sheer size of his voice and incredible control at just 17 years old. He really sings at another level of professionalism and poise compared to most contestants his age on this stage. This was another masterfully controlled moment from top to bottom, showcasing everything that's so endearing about him.

Warren Peay

("It's Not My Time," 3 Doors Down - 24, Bamberg, SC) The song choice was definitely a choice for this moment, with Warren making it clear that he's not ready to leave this competition. It was also a return to that passionate grit that comes out of him so naturally. We were getting a bit of Chris Daughtry vibes in this performance, with that rock authenticity and heart coming through in equal measure. This is the Warren we were looking for more consistently Sunday night. It's good to see him back in form.

Haven Madison

("15," Haven Madison - 17, Clarksville, TN) From her first audition, where she debuted this song, to this full band accompaniment on the stage, we found ourselves almost as proud as her parents of her growth. Haven is really finding herself as a performer, and is definitely so much more confident on her own material. The world is her oyster; she's everything the recording industry still loves in a singer-songwriter package. If she's got enough tracks like these originals in her pocket, she might be able to ride those all the way through this competition.

Zachariah Smith

("Hold the Line," Toto - 20, Amory, MS) We always love the combination of can't-believe-this-is-real and owning the stage like a rock legend that Zachariah always seems to have. He takes these rock hits from before he was born and breathes authentic life into theme every time. His voice is so effortless soaring up and down the ranges of these challenging songs, and he brings attitude and rock presence to it. He was peacocking up there and we were here for it!

Iam Tongi

("Stuck on You," Lionel Richie - 18, Kahuku, HI) Iam was struck by the "American Idol" fly, too, right at the top, but he swatted it away and kept going. After a straight start on the track, he dipped it in some island vibe and brought a whole new energy to it that was right in his lane. Iam has shown us his heart time and again on the stage, so it was nice to see him with a little more joy and energy in his performance. He's still a front-runner to win this whole thing because he keeps proving he can sing anything. We loved Ryan coming out with a broom afterward to try and dispatch the fly only to learn that Katy didn't have the heart to take it out earlier, and Luke apparently failed to finish the job.

Megan Danielle

("Thank God I Do," Lauren Daigle - 21, Douglasville, GA) Megan was absolutely stoic upon receiving the news she was in the Top 12. It's easy to see why Megan feels so connected to Lauren because they can both deliver a lyric with incredible passion and conviction. Her vibrato on that long sustained note was perfection, her connection was palpable and her heart was soaring right with her voice. And she still has no idea how good she really is. Won't that be a day!

Wé Ani

("This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman" - 24, Harlem, NY) What a beautiful song choice for this moment, as Wé stands up there and is accepted for exactly who she is. Not only that, but this is a statement piece and boy did she make one. She's been a favorite since the beginning and one of the most impressive voices, but there was so much heart in this performance, she left us aching breathlessly. It was a moving performance that will only further cement her status toward the upper echelon of this season's talent.

Colin Stough

("Dancing on My Own," Robyn [as performed by Calum Scott] - 18, Amory, MS) This is the kind of performance and moment that makes "American Idol" winners. Colin has tough competition this season, but this is how you smack that competition and tell them maybe they should be worried about you! It was a gorgeously heartfelt performance, a magical moment and probably the strongest Colin has sounded in a pretty damned strong run!

BOTTOM 10

Michael Williams

("golden hour," JVKE - 21, Mason, OH) Yes, he can hit those big notes in the chorus, but his voice was very thin elsewhere. His rhythm on the rap section was solid enough, but there was nothing memorable enough about this performance that tells us he's done enough to score one of only two spots. We're past the point of good singing and needing artistry, and we still have no idea what he's about other than a pretty face. Even Katy's comment that everyone who didn't vote for him was just jealous suggested a pretty shallow appreciation of him, and we need more than that.

Hannah Nicolaisen

("Royals," Lorde - 24, Houston, TX) We love the depths of her tone; it's rich and interesting and breathy in all the most fascinating ways. It did seem like she got a bit overwhelmed by the stress and emotion of her situation, costing her a few notes along the way. She knew this wasn't her strongest showing, and it may well not have been enough, but we do hope she continues to put that competitive drive of hers into music as she really does have a sound that stands out. Even Ryan acknowledged the difficulty of singing just after her performance, indicating everyone could see it eating at her.

Matt Wilson

("For Tonight," Giveon - 21, Buffalo, NY) The biggest problem with Matt is that he's very talented, has a beautiful voice, nails every challenge he puts in front of himself, and then we completely forget what he sang and how he sounded. We love him and his story and his kids and his wife, as he seems like a genuinely sweet person, but he's not really standing out artistically. This was his consistently smooth, silky vocals, with a hint of falsetto, but does it stand out?

Mariah Faith

("If It Hadn't Been for Love," The SteelDrivers - 22, Conway, SC) Finally, as she finally got into this number a bit, we started to get the Mariah we know is in there. She's a free spirit in her life and she's so much more compelling to watch and listen to as an artist when she takes that same sense of freedom into each song. It wasn't consistently there still, but the glimpses we saw of it were magical. We still want more, more, more! Was that enough to give her that chance to continue growing?

Olivia Soli

("God is a woman," Ariana Grande - 21, Los Angeles, CA) We disagreed completely with Katy's advice for Olivia to lean into her diva belting because she was more interesting when she took on Lionel Richie's "Hello" in her audition. This one started enough all over the place, it took several lines before the song was recognizable. Don't get us wrong, she has a soaring voice and she's kind of alone in that lane, but she's even better when she's interpreting unexpected tracks through her incredible talent. This was big, brash and bold, but we didn't feel anything from it like that first audition. Is that what the judges want?

Lucy Love

("Radioactive," Imagine Dragons - 28, Holly Grove, AR) It was certainly an interesting song choice, and Lucy hit it with her usual attack, but we're not sure it was as successful as most of her previous appearances. We love her fighter's instinct and how she never gives up, but weren't feeling every moment of this. She went with almost raw power, and definitely gave that, but we're not sure it will be enough to secure one of those two spots. That said, she had the judges on their feet and the audience chanting her name, so maybe they were feeling that fight more than we were.

Paige Anne

("I Am Here," P!nk - 16, Idaho Falls, ID) Paige really took off when she hit the chorus of this, looking and sounding like a bona fide star up there. Katy said on Sunday she has the best voice in her age group, and she was definitely making that statement with this performance. There's also a richness to her voice that is beyond her years. She's always been better than the respect she's gotten on this show, from her premature elimination to this moment.

Nailyah Serenity

("Alive," Sia - 23, Charlotte, NC) We're right there with you, mama, dancing in your seat. Are you not entertained? Nailyah showed so much artistry and incredible range through this interpretation, tackling a challenging song that is about range and emotional connection. You should find yourself holding your breath at times, and we definitely were. Nailyah wants this so badly and she stepped up to the plate to fight for it.

Kaeyra

("If I Were Your Woman," Gladys Knight & The Pips - 21, Algonquin, IL) Kaeyra kept her rock edge in this take on a Motown classic, which made for a memorable moment we couldn't turn away from. Vocally, it took a little bit to slide into that edge she rides alone this season, but once she found that gear she stayed there. She didn't even lose focus when the "American Idol" fly invaded her space, shooing it away as part of her physicality in the moment. Talk about professionalism! It was yet another incredible performance from one of this season's most singular visionaries. It wasn't enough for America, but was it enough for the judges?

Nutsa

("And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "Dreamgirls" - 26, Tbilisi, Georgia) This is the ultimate fight song and Nutsa came out and slayed it even beyond what we thought she was capable of. THis woman who dances around like a maniac while performing shifted gears this week and put her voice front and center, and tonight she reached new heights with that. This was not just a stamp on her journey, but a challenge to anyone -- including the judges -- to dare say she doesn't belong here.

PREDICTIONS

With only two spots available for these Bottom 10 singers, this moment meant more than anything. Yes, the entire journey matters, but who can step up on this big stage with these stakes matters a lot. That's why we felt confident Nutsa had just secured her spot with that showstopping final performance. That would only leave one spot left. If it was going based on heart and grit, it would go directly to Lucy Love, who has as much fight as anyone.

We also considered that they're casting a television show, and America apparently liked the guys more than the women. The women had the numbers advantage coming into the night, but America still only put four of them into its Top 10. That left eight of them in the Bottom 10. Two women advancing would balance the numbers, but we don't even think it's about that as the guys didn't step up nearly as much as the ladies.

We still think Kaeyra is one of the most interesting and exciting artists this season, but had very little confidence the judges would lean in that same direction. We know they love Olivia Soli, but we think she's lost her way with some bad guidance from Katy. Mariah Faith won't cut loose and Paige Anne is a solid voice that has yet to grow into its identity.

That leaves Nailyah Serenity to battle it out with Lucy and Kaeyra, by our estimation. We'd give the edge to Nailyah, but have a feeling the judges will reward the fight that is in Lucy. We can't be mad about it, either, as she is a person you find yourself rooting for. And you applaud that she never gives up. When life knocks her back, she writes a song about it. This show is about rooting for someone, and we definitely get that with Lucy.

In the end, that's exactly what happened. Lucy Love and Nutsa rounded out the Top 12. Lucy still couldn't turn off her game face even after she'd picked up the victory.

If she were to inexplicably win the whole thing, which won't happen, we could see her glowering and looking around for the next fight with Ryan trying desperately to convince her there is no next fight, she'd won.

Actually, the next fight is the music industry itself, which many an "Idol" winner has failed to break through. As we know, winning isn't everything on "Idol," so maybe Lucy's got it right. Never stop being ready for the next fight.

As for us, we did pretty good overall with our picks. Warren Peay and Lucy Love were the only two we didn't have faith would make it in. We thought Marybeth Byrd and Colin Stough would fight for a single spot, and instead they both made it.

The only one we thought was a sure thing who missed out was Nailyah, and we really think she nearly made it. There was just a little too much fight in Lucy and Nutsa tonight.