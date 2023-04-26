John Mulaney Moved Into Jimmy Kimmel's Guest House After Rehab: 'My Sugar Daddy'

ABC

John Mulaney says Jimmy Kimmel helped him in a tough spot following his two-month stint in rehab in 2021.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday, the 40-year-old stand-up comedian revealed he took up an offer to live in the late night host’s guest house after coming to Los Angeles after getting sober and treatment for his substance abuse.

According to Mulaney, Kimmel has often offered his home to anyone who needed it and decided to call his bluff after he needed a place to stay.

"Most people have homes, so they take that and go, 'Oh, Jimmy, you're a mensch.' I must have filed it away. So I was in rehab, then I was in a sober living situation and then I was coming to L.A. and I called you and I said, 'Hey, I'm between lives. You've always mentioned this,'" he recalled. "I remember thinking, 'I'm going to call his bluff.' You'd said it enough times. So I lived in his guest house for a few weeks, then another few weeks."

Kimmel told the comedian, "It was like we'd adopted a son."

Though Mulaney was only a stone's throw away from the 55-year-old and his family, he "never saw" them while staying in the guest house. In fact, the "Big Mouth" actor described Kimmel as a "sugar daddy" that would make sure he was provided for.

"I was treated so well. I never saw you, no, I never did. But I'd wake up with a basket of bagels. He was like my sugar daddy," he laughed. "I'd wake up and there'd be money for the day, go buy an outfit. And a nice restaurant-quality espresso machine, not bad. If you're thinking about not having a home, it gets real good over there."

The television personality confessed that he felt "embarrassed" at one point during his stay when Mulaney asked if he could use the gym.

"You're like, 'Can I use the gym?' And I'm like, 'I guess I should maybe be using the gym too,'" Kimmel recalled with a laugh.

The "Kid Gorgeous" comedian explained that he was out of shape from frequently smoking cigarettes.

"I think I squeezed into your wife's Peloton shoes... I'd start Peloton workouts, and I'd be so winded so quickly," he said, adding that he felt self-conscious about his short workouts. "I kept them playing while I would basically sit on the floor and look at my phone."