Kroy Biermann Shades Kim Zolciak-Biermann in Instagram Bio After Divorce Filing

Getty

Kroy Biermann has seemingly broken his social media silence after his now-estranged wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, filed for divorce.

After TMZ reported that the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum filed for divorce from Kroy after 11 years of marriage, Kroy made a small change to his Instagram bio, adding a short sentence in which he threw shade at his ex.

According to Us Weekly, Kroy's bio previously read: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party."

The 37-year-old's bio has now changed to: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party."

According to court documents received by TMZ, Kim lists April 30th as the day of separation for her and Kroy. She is seeking full custody of their four minor children and a return to her maiden name. In her filing, she called the marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

Meanwhile, in Kroy's petition, per TMZ, he is also asking for full custody of their four minor children.

The former couple owes $1.1 million in total to the IRS, per TMZ, for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the calendar years 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe $15,000 to Georgia for 2018's taxes.

The filing comes after their country club mansion in the state was foreclosed on in February, though the outlet reports the family is still posting social media clips from inside the home. So either they're using old footage, or still staying there ... for now.

Meanwhile, Bravo producer Andy Cohen reacted to Kim and Kroy's divorce news on Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show "Radio Andy."

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together," he said. "I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul. Very surprised."

"Sorry to hear that there may be some financial issues. TMZ is reporting that they owe a million dollars to the IRS," Andy continued, adding that he's spoken to Kim.

"Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing," he said. "They have kids, and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love."

Kim, 44, and Kroy married in 2011. The now-former couple shares four kids together: Kroy "KJ" Jr., 11, Kash 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. In 2013, Kroy adopted Kim's daughters -- Brielle and Ariana -- who are now 26 and 21, respectively.