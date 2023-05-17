Demi Moore Supports Tallulah Willis After Posting Hateful Comments from Body Shaming Troll

Instagram / Getty

Tallulah -- who said it was "important to share" the comments from the social media troll amid her eating disorder recovery -- also received support from her sister, Scout, her stepmom, Emma, and more.

Tallulah Willis is receiving support from her family and friends after she got candid about being body-shamed on social media.

On Monday, the fashion designer -- who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) in the past -- shared a post on Instagram that featured a series of screenshots from a social media troll who sent Tallulah hateful messages about her body, with the user calling her "fat" a handful of times.

Alongside the post, the 29-year-old wrote, "I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin."

"It felt really important to show you this, that this happens," she added. "Im very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part 🙃)."

Tallulah concluded, "I love you and I like you - myself, buuskis included! ☀️ #edsupport #edrecovery."

Tallulah's friends, family and fans alike took to the comments section to send love and support to the actress, with her mom Demi Moore praising her youngest child.

"I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear," she wrote. "Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!"

Tallulah's older sister, Scout Willis, also showed her support, writing, "I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day, and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and i wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day."

Tallulah's stepmom, Emma Willis -- who has been married to her father, Bruce Willis, since 2009 -- also reacted to her post. "I'm so sorry Tallulah," she commented. "You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

Other stars who weighed in included Helena Christensen and Ariel Winter.