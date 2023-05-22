Kim Zolciak’s Daughters Share Message On Her Birthday After Kroy Biermann Split

Getty / Instagram

The "RHOA" alum's daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, sent their love to their mom on her 45th birthday after she filed for divorce from Biermann following 11 years of marriage earlier this month.

Kim Zolciak's daughters honored their mother on her 45th birthday.

Just a few weeks after the reality star filed for divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann, the Zolciak's daughters -- Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 -- sent their love to their mom on her special day, posting heartfelt tributes to their Instagram Stories on Friday, per Us Weekly.

Ariana shared posts that featured photos of herself and her mom rocking bikinis on a beach.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," she wrote in her first post. "The hottest mom!!!! @kimzolciakbiermann."

"You are the strongest women [sic] I know!!!," Ariana added in another. "thank you for all you do! I am so proud of you mom! cheers to 53🤪."

Meanwhile, Brielle posted a sweet shot of herself and Zolciak holding glasses of red wine, writing, "Happy birthday mom!! I love you so much!" She also praised her moj as the "best mom ever."

Zolciak expressed her gratitude to those who sent her love on her birthday. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes. Love you all," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. That same day, Biermann made a small change to his Instagram bio, adding a short sentence in which he threw shade at his ex.

According to Us Weekly, the former NFL star's bio previously read: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party."

The 37-year-old's bio was changed to: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party."

According to court documents received by TMZ, Zolciak listed April 30 as the day of separation for her and Biermann. She is seeking full custody of their four minor children and a return to her maiden name. In her filing, she called the marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

In Biermann's petition, according to TMZ, he is also asking for full custody of their four minor children.

The former couple owes $1.1 million in total to the IRS, per TMZ, for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the calendar years 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe $15,000 to Georgia for 2018's taxes.

The divorce filing comes after their country club mansion in the state was foreclosed on in February, though the outlet reports the family is still posting social media clips from inside the home. So either they're using old footage, or still staying there ... for now.