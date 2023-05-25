Jana Kramer Defends Engagement to Allan Russell After Just Six Months of Dating, Shows Off Ring

Getty

Kramer also revealed how her ex Mike Caussin reacted to the engagement news -- after their daughter blurted it out before Jana could tell him herself.

Jana Kramer made a pretty surprising announcement on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast: She's engaged!

The "One Tree Hill" alum shocked her cohosts by revealing her boyfriend of six months, Scottish soccer coach Allan Russell, proposed ... and she accepted.

She explained that the pair and her two children -- she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin -- were sitting together at the home she's currently building when he popped the question.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she explained. "And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and then Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening. She's like, 'You're getting married!'"

"I kind of blacked out at that point, he kind of said some things, a few sentences, like, 'You're the love of my life, will you marry me, something, something, something.' And then we just both started crying," she continued, saying the whole proposal "just felt right" and she said "Yes."

"It was perfect," she added, saying that they were initially supposed to be on a trip in Jamaica right now, but was thrilled he decided to propose at their future home instead. "I don't need the roses and whole glam setup," said Kramer.

She showed off her ring in photos shared to Instagram after the episode dropped (above).

This will be the fourth wedding for the actress, who was previously married to abusive ex-husband Michael Gambino, actor Johnathon Schaech and then Caussin, who has been very open about how he cheated on her numerous times.

According to Kramer, Caussin actually really likes Allan and she had already made it pretty clear to her ex that he was going to be sticking around. Though she hoped to tell Caussin about the engagement herself, their daughter actually let the news slip first.

"Jolie was FaceTiming him and she's like, 'Guess what daddy, mommy's engaged!' And he's like, 'Aw, that's nice,'" she shared. "I would have liked to have told him, but I also don't want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad. So then he was like, 'Can I talk to Mommy?'"

She said that after congratulating her on the news and figuring out some coparenting things, he then said he was "really happy" for her.

"I started to cry because he goes, 'Of all people, you deserve to have someone who loves you and respects you. You deserve this, after everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone,'" said Kramer. "It meant so much to me that he said that. I'm just like, thank you, so much."

After sharing the news, one of her cohosts mentioned that it seemed a "little fast" for her to get engaged, especially for someone who has been through what she's been through when it comes to her love life.