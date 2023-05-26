Bebe Rexha on Social Media Obsession with Her 'Weight Gain,' Talks PCOS Diagnosis

Warner Bros.

Singer Bebe Rexha readily acknowledges that she has gained weight, attributing it to her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), telling Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show she made the mistake of reading online comments and can't believe we still focus so much on weight.

Bebe Rexha has gained some weight. She knows that. And she knows that you know that. But why is it such a big topic of discussion?

The singer admitted she really has no idea why we're still so obsessed with people's weight during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." She also said that her own weight gain can be attributed to her Polycisystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

"It's one of the leading causes why women gain weight and are obese," she told Hudson. "I've literally jumped like 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive. And just show people love."

The "I'm a Mess" singer admitted that she made the mistake of reading the comments -- a long-standing no-no that should pretty much hold true for anyone, for the sake of their mental health. Nevertheless, even knowing this, she did it.

"And the first thing up top was 'Bebe Rexha weight gain,'" she said. "And I was like ... listen, we’re in the public eye so that’s bound to happen, especially, like, I was a lot thinner and I did gain some weight, but that comes with the territory."

She also said she's not mad about the topic being out there because, quite frankly, "it is true." That said, though, she also said that "when you see things like that, it does mess with your [mental health]."

She went on to emphasize that people should be more cognizant of the people on the other side of their comments. "You don’t know what somebody’s going through," she said. "So it kind of is tough, but I feel like we're in 2023. We should not be talking about people’s weight."

It was last month when Rexha first opened up about seeing "bebe rexha weight" as part of a TikTok search suggestion. At the time, she said seeing it was "so upsetting" as she's "always struggled" with her weight.

She also made the same claim that she's "not mad cause it's true," but at the same time, "it just sucks."

Fans flocked to the replies to express their love and support for Bebe. Many users shared that the "Meant to Be" singer has helped them on their own journey with their body image.

YouTuber Kandee Johnson first called out TikTok for what she described as "toxic and terrible" policies regarding their video search bars. She then added, "You are perfect and beautiful Bebe! I'm sending you an extra huge hug for any, even tiny bit this upset your heart!"

Meanwhile, Bebe reposted a comment from one fan, who wrote, "As long as YOU are happy then it doesnt matter!!!! Don't starve yourself and lose your happiness!!!!!!!" Alongside the tweet, the three-time Grammy-nominated artist said, "I'm working on myself everyday. Just discouraged a bit right now."

Bebe has been open about her struggles with her weight and body image in the past.

In December 2021, the "Me, Myself & I" singer shared a TikTok video in which she got candid with fans about how she wasn't feeling "good" in her body at the time.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Bebe said in the clip. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed."

"It's not just about that," she continued, getting emotional. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

The "Home" artist added, "I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to. I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

Since then, she appears to have been feeling herself much more positively, posting a lot of upbeats videos of herself dancing, hanging out on a boat in her swimsuit and even rocking it out at Coachella.