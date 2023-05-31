How Ted Lasso Series (?) Finale Wrapped Everything Up ... and Set Up Potential Followups

AppleTV+

Fans flooded Twitter with memes, tears and, yes, a little frustration -- see how it all ended and what viewers are saying about the finale.

"Ted Lasso" wrapped its third season overnight ... and while Apple TV+ still hasn't officially confirmed whether the season finale was also its series finale, it sure seemed like one.

Obviously, we're about to head into SPOILER territory, so only keep reading after watching the episode if you still want to be surprised.

The 75-minute sendoff saw Jason Sudeikis' titular character head back to Kansas to be with his son, something fans assumed would be the case all season long as he struggled with being away from home. But before returning to America, however, he and AFC Richmond still had one final Premier League game against West Ham United ... and a few loose ends to tie up.

At the top of the episode, viewers likely had a mini-freakout at the sight of Ted waking up inside Rebecca's home ... only to find out he, Coach Beard and Jane Payne crashed there to escape a gas leak. Sorry, TedBecca shippers, but that ain't happening. As they chatted over coffee, we learned Rebecca's ex-husband Rupert's "inappropriate" relationship with his ex-assistant had been exposed, leaving his standing with West Ham in jeopardy. The conversation also confirmed that both Ted and Coach Beard would be going back to America, even though none of them were ready to talk about it yet.

In another meeting between Rebecca, Keeley and Leslie, she made it clear she had no intention of looking into new coaches until after the final game ... before considering either selling 49% of her stake in the team to generate some more revenue or selling 100% and taking $2 billion for herself. We'll circle back to that in a minute.

Roy and Jamie, meanwhile, had a sweet bonding moment over beers, as Roy expressed how proud he was of how far Jamie has come, and Jamie shared his gratitude for how Roy helped him train all season. That mutual lovefest turned into an all-out brawl, however, when they both made it clear they each had feelings for Keeley still and wouldn't be backing down. In a kinda gross move on both their parts, Roy exposed his recent hookup with Keeley, while Jamie told him her leaked nude video was meant for him. In the end, they went to Keeley's home and said that instead of fighting over who gets to be with her, they'd let her decide. Sarcastically thanking them for letting her make her own decisions, she instead shut them both down.

In the end, all three wound up solo.

That situation led Roy to officially join the Diamond Dogs and ask for advice on whether people can truly change. Leave it to Leslie to drop a golden nugget that while perfection isn't possible, the best someone can do is "to keep asking for help and accepting it when you can ... if you keep doing that, you'll always be moving towards better." As many viewers noted online, that mantra perfectly summed up the show's goal as well.

After Ted later turned down a last minute pitch from Rebecca to stick around -- something she knew was a long shot -- Lasso then ran into Nate, who was rehired as assistant kitman, in the locker room. This is the first time we really saw them come face to face since everything that happened between them, with Ned breaking down in tears as he apologized for tearing up the Believe sign and betraying the team. Ted accepted the apology and let Nate know he ripped up the sign twice himself, "So you're in the clear."

Then came game time, with Beard moving the team -- and likely viewers -- to tears with a video montage highlighting some of their greatest moments. That didn't exactly put them in the best headspace for the first half of the game though, with West Ham scoring two goals before halftime. Following a motivational speech from Ted in which he said he was proud to have "a front row seat to the men you've all become" and thanking them for sticking with him despite his initial shortcomings, the guys surprised him by revealing they had each saved a piece of the torn-up Believe sign. One by one, they brought it out of their lockers and pieced it back together, giving them the motivation they all needed to kick ass during the second half.

Jamie was the first to score, followed by McAdoo, prompting a total freak out from Rupert on his own coach -- pushing him to the ground in front of the packed stadium. With the crowd calling him a "wanker" as he walked off the pitch, that marked the end of Rupert's reign at West Ham. Sam then scored the final goal, signaling Richmond's victory. Amid the celebrations, Colin was joined by his boyfriend on the pitch -- with the two kissing in front of the entire stadium.

The show then cut to Ted at the airport, where he had an interaction with the same kid he met upon entering the country, before bidding an emotional farewell to Rebecca -- who purchased a first class ticket just so she could say goodbye to him in the terminal. During their conversation, we also learn that while the team defeated West Ham, they still placed second in the league behind Manchester City.

Once on board, Coach Beard let Ted know he couldn't leave Jane and would be staying in England, faking a burst appendix to get off the plane after its doors had already shut. On her way out of the airport, meanwhile, Rebecca bumped into a little girl ... whose father just happened to be not only a pilot but the very same man she spent the night with in Amsterdam. The sparks between them were still there.

The show then gave us a glimpse into everyone's lives post-Ted, with Rebecca sticking around AFC Richmond, Keeley's PR firm in full swing and pitching an all-female team -- hello, spinoff! -- Roy as the team's new coach and Trent Crimm releasing his book -- which he changed the title of from "The Ted Lasso Way" to "The Richmond Way," after a note from Ted saying this was never his story. Could this be the show signaling that it could continue without Lasso and Sudeikis? Possibly!

We also see Rebecca with her new beau, as well as Beard's wedding to Jane, which Dani Rojas attended with two dates. Nate, meanwhile, was seen enjoying life with his girlfriend and their families at his favorite restaurant, The Taste of Athens ... as Jamie reunited with his father, visiting him in rehab.

The episode ended with Ted returning home to his adoring son, before taking up a coaching position for the boy's team. The last shot? Ted smiling into camera, clearly happy with how everything turned out.

The show's fans reacted to the finale with tears, eagle-eyed observations, memes, celebrations and ... for some ... frustration. See some of the best reactions below!

“Human beings are never going to be perfect. The best we can do is to keep asking for help and accepting it when you can and if you keep on doing that, you’ll always be moving toward better”



If that ain’t the show in a microcosm. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/eUMpGteI2q — Scott Lerman (@LermanScott) May 31, 2023 @LermanScott

The Ted Lasso ending was so meta.

“Change the title. It’s not about me.

It never was.”

The door is wide open for a reincarnation,m and a Season 4 under a new title:

Well played. #TedLasso #TedLassoFinale #Believe pic.twitter.com/dLI6IguyMd — JennyisaHeartie 🐱🍷💖🦄🧙🏻 (@GryffindorJenny) May 31, 2023 @GryffindorJenny

#TedLasso will end up being one of the best sports shows ever and the best show up about dealing with Mental Health, Anxiety and every day things so many people go through. A beautiful show, with a perfect ending pic.twitter.com/MdZPi9aL46 — Commissioner Gordon (@NotoriousJMFG) May 31, 2023 @NotoriousJMFG

i don’t think you understand just how hard i sobbed in this moment because. i think i lost a year off my life pic.twitter.com/lHKxa51ker — han ミ☆ SEZ’S GIRL | ted lasso spoilers (@eddiesbegin) May 31, 2023 @eddiesbegin

My honest reaction to the ted lasso finale pic.twitter.com/tYN11fuNjr — theodora (@phantomregretfm) May 31, 2023 @phantomregretfm

the ted lasso finale is DESTROYING me pic.twitter.com/4Qr1s39Xxx — mike | ted lasso spoilers (@tedbeccq) May 31, 2023 @tedbeccq

Everything aside, the thing I'm going to remember #TedLasso for is the fact that it was about a bunch of people who loved each other and weren't afraid to tell each other so ..... and even if they were afraid, they told each other anyway.



Thank you for making me #Believe, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ajAktrGsRQ — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) May 31, 2023 @ChristinaRadish

Ted Lasso is one of the greatest television shows of all time. You are doing yourself a complete disservice if you haven’t watched it. Incredible stories, characters, and perfect ending. AFC Richmond forever. pic.twitter.com/56wPQsIgrl — Luke Kovaleski (@kovs22) May 31, 2023 @kovs22

So, Mae moves the same picture that Sam Malone moves in the end of Cheers. #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/LP2pds1z0u — Jim Meta (@jim7962) May 31, 2023 @jim7962

Just an absolutely perfect callback to the Oscar play for Jamie Tartt#TedLasso pic.twitter.com/D0JSMOkuxk — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) May 31, 2023 @TonyCMKE

THEY ARE BOTH WEARING THE SAME SHIRTS THEY WERE WEARING WHEN THEY MET. I FEEL SICK pic.twitter.com/cRYY4pq5RD — mike | ted lasso spoilers (@tedbeccq) May 31, 2023 @tedbeccq

this was so mean just for the sake of being mean lmao pic.twitter.com/eqi6NmMADS — evie ✨ (@spiralofcolors) May 31, 2023 @spiralofcolors

The irony of the final episode of #TedLasso listening perfect things. You can add this show and finale to the list.



Tell people you love you love them. Show up for people. Forgiveness is not for others, it’s for you. You are magnificent just the way you are. Thanks Ted. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/2XhjyJXOYY — Megan Roddy (@meganlroddy) May 31, 2023 @meganlroddy

jason sudeikis wrapping up the romantic and individual plots in the ted lasso finale



pic.twitter.com/V82ieT2xkl — annie | succession & ted lasso spoilers (@ramblingmovies) May 31, 2023 @ramblingmovies