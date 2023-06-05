Chrissy Teigen 'Spiraling' After DNA Test Matches Her with Identical Twin

Instagram

"I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom's vagina and were there two of me?'" says Teigen, detailing her "past insane 24 hours."

Chrissy Teigen took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% her own twin. Wait, what?!

On Sunday night, the model shared a video to Instagram detailing the "insane" 24 hours leading to her post -- sharing the roller coaster journey she went on after taking a DNA test with 23AndMe as part of her "journey of health and wellness."

She explained that with the "encouragement" of her therapist and a doctor as she continues to try and "figure out a lot about my past," she did an ancestry kit, springing for some of the available upgrades.

"And the first thing that came up after I found out that I was part neanderthal, was this: I have an identical twin. That has to be a joke, right?" she then explained.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Teigen said she then messaged said twin on the app, before also asking 23AndMe's support bot "how accurate" her 100% match with her double really was -- wondering whether there could be a possible "glitch."

"I text my f---ing doctor that, hello. Honestly, at this point I'm spiraling," she continued. "I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom's vagina and were there two of me?' He starts laughing, saying 'No, I was there, there were not two of you!' I was like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"

She then called her sister, whose gasp of shock made her think she really did have a twin nobody told her about. The spiraling then continued.

"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life. I'm like, 'This is why I'm so co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me! This is why I always felt something missing and this is why I have addition issues.' I'm like, literally, 'Holy f---!'" she exclaimed.

But her sister then reminded her how the whole family did DNA tests through 23AndMe under "secret names" when they were planning an appearance on PBS' "Finding Your Roots" series. Though Teigen's episode was never completed and never aired, the test was submitted.

"My identical twin my myself, I was matching myself," she concluded, before sharing the drawing of a headstone for "Sissy Teigen." It read: "Sister, Aunt & Friend," and listed her date of birth and death June 4, 2023.