13 Celebrities Who Have Joined the Mile High Club

"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," Chrissy Teigen recalled.

Catching a long flight can be a drag -- but for some celebrities, it can actually get pretty hot and heavy. These frisky stars admit that they've done the deed while on a flight, officially becoming members of the Mile High Club. While many of these celebs have gotten away with their public romp mid-flight, others admit that they totally got caught and called out! Despite the risk of getting caught in the act, it was clearly worth it for them!

Christina Aguilera recently admitted that she's a member of the Mile High Club while opening up about her sex life on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. During the appearance, Christina candidly shared that she’s done it right in her seat -- and is very glad she’s never been caught!

"A plane can be fun. We've definitely hidden some things under the blankets when the seats are big enough," she said. "I can’t believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations. Thank the Lord."

In 2014, Chrissy Teigen admitted that she and John Legend are no strangers to having some fun in the sky. In fact, Chrissy says they once got it on in their seats without anyone around them noticing.

Gwyneth Paltrow once revealed that she was a Mile High Club member -- but didn't spill any of the details. During an appearance on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," Gwyneth took part in a game of Never Have I Ever. When she was asked if she had gotten it on during a flight, she flipped her panel to say "I have!"

In addition to Gwyneth, fellow guests Johnny Depp and Paul Bettany also admitted they'd done it before too.

Miranda Kerr says she's definitely had a good time while in the air, both with a partner and by herself! While she didn't specify who she joined the Mile High Club with, she definitely made it sound like she had a good time.

"Let's put it this way, I've had an orgasm in the air before. Alone. And together," she told GQ.

Kim Kardashian once revealed that she was a member of the Mile High Club, but had only been willing to do the deed on a private plane. During a livestream on her old mobile app, Kim opened up about circumstances that she needed in order to set the mood.

"I don't think, like, a public plane. It would have to be an international flight. It was an international, night flight when no one's, like, around," Kim said.

Kim's sister Khloé Kardashian is also a part of the Mile High Club. She explained she likes the risk of getting caught, especially when there are other people on board the flight.

"Doing it on a private plane is great, especially when there are other passengers on board. It's part of the thrill. I walked into the bathroom first and then he followed so it wasn't exactly stealth, haha!!! Everyone obviously knew what was going on and when I walked out, they asked if we had fun," she wrote on her old mobile app.

Cara Delevingne admits she's had sex on planes a handful of times but has always ended up getting caught. One particular time, she says she was noticed by another passenger -- and it turned into a weird situation.

"I've had sex in planes a lot. But I've always been caught. It’s super-hard not to get caught," Cara told Love Magazine. "I had sex in the chair on the plane and there was a guy watching. We ended up telling the stewardess what was happening. Like, 'This guy keeps staring at us. Can you tell him to stop?'"

Back in 2006, Janet Jackson was asked about the "craziest place" she'd ever hooked up during an appearance on the "Tyra Banks Show." Janet admitted she had got it on during a flight -- and hadn’t even left her seat!

"On a plane -- a commercial airplane," Janet said, before Tyra asked if it went down in the bathroom. "No, that's what makes it worse -- it was at my seat!"

Before Kris Jenner's split with ex Caitlin Jenner, she says they joined the Mile High Club -- and then got called out for it! While she thought they had been discreet, one of the flight attendants had actually noticed and then congratulated them over the loudspeaker.

"We had sex in the bathroom and we came out and nobody said anything. At the end of the flight, the flight attendant got on the microphone, 'Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Jenner! You've just joined the Mile High Club. We're so proud of you, and we decided to give you a bottle of champagne! Yay!'" she told Cosmopolitan. "I could not squish down in my seat low enough. I was mortified."

John Travolta knows his way around an airplane and literally has an airport in his backyard, so it's no surprise that he's joined the Mile High Club. Before his wife Kelly Preston's passing, John says they were flying together on one of his planes when they decided to get it on. John gave his copilot control of the plane and headed to the back with Kelly.

"In my Learjet days, we joined the club. I shut off the cockpit, let someone else fly," John reportedly told FHM magazine.

Liam Neeson has admitted to being a member of the Mile High Club and even remembers the airline where it all went down. Looking back, Liam says it was a Lufthansa flight -- but he didn't specify who his partner was.

"I joined the Mile High Club many years ago. I remember it was on a Lufthansa flight," he reportedly told WENN.

Chris Brown says he joined the Mile High Club during a long-distance trip to Europe while he and his partner were in first class. While the pair stayed in their seats for the experience, he says they were completely covered up by the seat dividers.

"I was on a commercial flight in first class. It was like one of them European first classes where you've got the big front, so you can put the cover up so don't nobody see nothing," he said while appearing on "106 & Park."

Zoe Saldana didn't give too many details about her Mile High Club experience, but she does admit that a plane is one of the craziest places she's ever had sex.