Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Strained Relationship with Parents, Shares Recent Text to Mom

Getty

"I have to f---ing grow in spite of her being on this planet," Drew said of her mom Jaid, before expressing regret for her comment and even reaching out to her mother in an emotional text exchange.

Drew Barrymore has always been pretty upfront about her complicated relationship with her parents and while she's still hesitant about meeting up with her mom Jaid anytime soon, the two did have a recent breakthrough via text.

The talk show host had a pretty therapeutic interview with Vulture, in which she detailed her strained relationships with both her late father John Drew Barrymore and mother Jaid. While her dad was barely around, Barrymore paid for his hospice care before his death in 2004 and scattered his ashes. She also emancipated herself from her mother when she was a teenager -- with Vulture noting the pair "never fully reconciled" in the years since, though Barrymore supports her financially.

"I know that must be so hard for my mom. It's like she gets all the heartache and he gets given a free ticket," Drew told the publication.

"I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow. I actually want her to be happy and thrive and be healthy. But I have to f---ing grow in spite of her being on this planet," she added.

The 48-year-old actress went on to express some regret for those comments almost immediately, circling back to them to tell reporter E. Alex Jung, "I dared to say it, and I didn't feel good. I do care. I'll never not care. I don't know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."

After the interview, Barrymore went on to text the profile author about a recent message she sent her mom for her birthday this year, a message which sparked a pretty emotional response from Drew.

"I texted my mom for her birthday and she told me she loved me and she was proud of me. I don’t care how old you get or how big your mission is when your mom tells you she loves you, you revert back to small," Barrymore said. "And the fact that she loves me with my truth and my honesty is the best time I have ever heard her say it."

In a followup interview for the profile, Barrymore said that her daughter Olive went so far as to suggest Drew meet up with her mother ... though that might take some more time to work up to. "I was like, 'Maybe we will, Bear. Maybe we will. I have to leave you with a maybe,'" she recalled.

Drew would later tell the reporter that she was "really excited" to share how she's "done some serious work" on herself since they first spoke. "I forgive my mom. I forgive my dad. I've never forgiven myself, but I'd like to and I'm ready to," she added.