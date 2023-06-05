Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia Conway Explains Playboy Bunny Gig

Instagram

The 18-year-old, who just went to prom, says she was "exploited" as a teen and wants to reclaim her "womanhood"

Kellyanne Conway's 18-year-old daughter, Claudia Conway, who graduates from high school this year has announced she is becoming a Playboy Bunny.

The teen is joining Playboy's network of content creators and said this is her way of reclaiming her body and image.

Taking to Twitter, the former "American Idol" contestant explained the reasoning behind her decision.

"The only comment i’ll provide," she began, "when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me."

"Now, as a young adult," she continued, "i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice."

"i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you," she concluded.

Kellyanne, once a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, announced she was divorcing from attorney and Trump critic George Conway in March. The two released a statement at the time on Twitter. They married in 2001 and share three children.

Claudia, like her father, was critical of the Trump administration.

"When your mom’s working for the President of the United States, who you very much disagree with, it’s really hard," she said back in "American Idol" audition, which aired in 2021. "But when life is all going downhill, I have my music. Now I kind of want to get out of the drama, get out of the political whatever and let people know that I’m a singer and that this is what I want to do."

She made it to Hollywood on "Idol" but was eliminated before the live shows.

Neither Kellyanne or George have commented on their daughter's decision to become a Playboy Bunny.

However, according to a photo Claudia posted -- that came one day after she explained the decision to model for Playboy -- she is apparently on good terms with her mom, who posed with her for a pre-prom picture. (See above.)