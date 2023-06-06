Elliot Page Reveals Homophobic Threats, Man Shouted, "This Is Why I Need a Gun!'

Getty

"The Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page says he no longer feels safe in Los Angeles after a man threatened him on the streets of Los Angeles and even shouted after he sought help, "This is why I need a gun!"

Elliot Page opened up about a frightening incident in Los Angeles that's left him rattled and feeling unsafe in a way that's new to him. The actor opened up about the scary incident in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

The altercation happened about a year ago just outside of his hotel when he was walking to a nearby convenience store. A man began yelling at him, according to Page, shouting, "I'm going to f---ing gay bash you, f----t!"

Luckily, he was near the store, so was able to dart inside to the relative safety of having other people nearby. Unfortunately, the man wasn't done with his verbal assault, shouting after him, "This is why I need a gun!

After this, Page said he doesn't feel as safe. "Now when I'm in Los Angeles, I don't feel comfortable like I used to going for walks," he shared.

At the same time, the actor acknowleged that he is well aware that he enjoys a privilege many other gay and transgender people do not. IN particular, he was referring to the financial ability to hire private security, or even stay in high-end hotel rooms that are more secure.

"Doesn't mean it's not traumatic," he noted. "But I have resources that, in every instance that is difficult, protect and can shield me from these things."

The reveal came as the actor is releasing his memoir, "Pageboy." With the Times, Page also opened up about the estrangement he suffered from both parents -- though he was later able to reconcile with his mother -- after coming out as gay, and later transgender.

In an excerpt from the book shared with People, he also shared another aggressively uncomfortable incident with an unnamed A-list actor a couple months after he first came out as gay in 2014.

Page wrote in a chapter titled, "Famous A---hole at Party," that an A-list actor -- whom he called an "acquaintance" -- said to him, "You aren't gay. That doesn't exist. You are just afraid of men."

According to the "Umbrella Academy" star, the acquaintance added, "I'm going to f--- you to make you realize you aren't gay."

Page said he encountered the unnamed actor days later, writing that the man told him, "I don't have a problem with gay people I swear." Page said he replied, "I think you might."