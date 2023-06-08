Elliot Page Recalls Going on Double Date with Leonardo DiCaprio and His Mom

Getty

In his new memoir, "Pageboy," the actor -- who starred alongside DiCaprio in the 2010 film, "Inception" -- also shares why he "felt out of place" on the set of the Christopher Nolan sci-fi action flick.

Elliot Page says he once went on a double date with Leonardo DiCaprio.

In his new memoir, "Pageboy," the actor recalled going to Universal Studios with DiCaprio, his mother and his friend, who was visiting the set of Page and DiCaprio's 2010 film, "Inception," at the time.

"While filming Inception, a friend of Leonardo DiCaprio's visited and we had a lovely connection," wrote Page, who referred to the man as Peter. "Peter was warm to everyone, eyes beaming with care. When I saw Leo next, I told him I liked his friend, to which he responded that his friend liked me, too."

"For our first date we went to Universal Studios with Leo and his mother," he continued. "Peter and I sat close on the rides, our thighs just touching."

The "Umbrella Academy" star added that his mom, Martha, was "over the moon" about his romance with DiCaprio's pal. Page hadn't yet publicly come out as gay, however, he already had previous relationships with women. (The Oscar nominee came out as gay in 2014 before coming out as trans years later in 2020.)

Page said her fling with DiCaprio's friend didn't last long, writing that they dated for "a month, maybe two, like high school all over again."

Meanwhile, also in his book, the "Juno" star opened up about struggling to feel like he fit in with his "Inception" co-stars, saying he came down with a case of shingles as a result of the anxiety.

"Shingles popped out of my spine while filming 'Inception' when I was 22," Page wrote. "In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in. Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place."