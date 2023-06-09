Jax Taylor Claims Schwartz & Sandy's Wants to 'Get Rid' of Sandoval, Was Asked If He Wanted to Invest

YouTube / Getty / Bravo

During an appearance on "The Toast" podcast, the "Vanderpump Rules" alum also revealed why he recently went off on Sandoval via text, warning him, "Don't you ever f---ing text my wife again."

"Vanderpump Rules" alum Jax Taylor is sharing his thoughts on the status of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz's bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, following the former's reputation in the wake of his cheating scandal.

During an appearance on Friday's episode of "The Toast" podcast, the reality star claimed he was told by a Schwartz & Sandy's manager that they not only want to "get rid" of Sandoval, but are looking for new buyers and even asked him if he wanted to invest.

When "The Toast" co-host, Claudia Oshry, noted that she wondered what the "actual impact" of Scandoval has had on Schwartz & Sandy's, Jax said, "I've been there three for four times, and the last time I was there, [it] wasn't that busy."

"But I think I maybe was there on an off night. I don't know, it was 10 o'clock on a Thursday," he added, to which Oshry said, "that's not an off night."

Jax, 43, then shared a "rumor" he's heard about the bar, saying that he's been told, "They are trying to buy [out]" Sandoval. He went on to claim that he was offered to invest in Schwartz & Sandys himself.

"In fact, they offered me, if I was interested in taking over," Jax told Oshry. "Could you imagine?"

"I don't know if it was a strong offer or not," he continued. "I was at the bar late at night, and one of the managers or owners of Schwartz & Sandy's [was] like, 'Hey, we want to get rid of Tom Sandoval. We want to find another buyer. Would you be interested?'"

The Bravo star said he "had been drinking" at the time and just casually declined the offer, telling Oshry that he "couldn't do that to Tom Schwartz." He added that owning a bar is "a lot of work" and "a lot of pressure."

After Oshry asked him if he "would not go into business or you would," Jax replied, "Not saying that," before jokingly bringing up a new bar idea.

"How funny would it be if I did ... Jax and James?" he said, referring to his former "Pump Rules" co-star, James Kennedy. "What if we had our own [bar]?"

Jax went on to praise James, admitting that he is currently "100%" the "number one guy in the group."

Sandoval, 39, and Schwartz, 40, opened Schwartz & Sandy's in November 2022. They also co-own TomTom Restaurant & Bar.

After the news broke in March about Sandoval's months-long secret affair with Raquel Leviss -- and his cheating on his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix, both bars were slammed with negative Yelp reviews. Schwartz -- Sandoval's longtime BFF and business partner -- mentioned this to Ariana during the Season 10 finale, bringing up how her fans were trolling the two Toms' businesses following the scandal.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his interview on "The Toast," Jax called out Sandoval for allegedly inviting his wife, Brittany Cartwright, to Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras concert recently.

"This is how tone-deaf and selfish [Sandoval] is," he said. "His band was performing in Louisville. He texted Brittany ... 'Hey, if you have any friends in Louisville, [I would] love to see you. Come [see] my band. I'll get you free passes.'"

"I looked at the phone," Jax continued. "I go … 'Are you f---ing serious?'"

The podcast host said he was so angry he went off on Sandoval from his own phone.

"I went on my phone, and I go, 'Don't you ever f---ing text my wife again. How dare you. ... How selfish and tone-deaf are you? You do realize Brittany is friends with all these girls? What do you think she's going to do?'" Jax recalled, to which Oshry replied by describing Sandoval as a "true narcissist."

"It's like a serial killer who kills their family and then goes out to the bar," Jax joked.

When Oshry asked why Jax believed Sandoval would start a band when he's "not a talented singer," Jax -- who agreed with Oshry's assessment of Sandoval's talent -- replied, "I think it's kind of one of his lifelong dreams."