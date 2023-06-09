Måneskin's Damiano David Apologizes After TikTok Video of Him Kissing Mystery Woman Goes Viral

Getty

The Eurovision winner posted a statement on his Instagram Story, in which he expressed his regret over how he "handle[d] the situation" and suggested the video was filmed after he had split from his longtime girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri.

Måneskin frontman Damiano David has issued an apology after a video of himself kissing a woman -- who was not his longtime girlfriend -- circulated online.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old Italian singer posted a statement on his Instagram Story, in which he expressed his regret over how he "handle[d] the situation" and suggested the video was filmed after he had split from his longtime girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri.

"I am very sorry this video came out, it was not how I wanted to handle the situation and it was my mistake," David wrote, according to People's translation.

The musician -- whose band won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest -- said he and Soleri had split days prior, adding that there had been "no betrayals of any kind."

"I hope this doesn't affect Giorgia's image and that you can respect the delicacy of this moment," David concluded.

The video David was seemingly referring to was posted to TikTok on Wednesday. In the clip, which was posted by user @valeeebarba, the "Beggin'" singer can be seen making out with an unknown woman in a club.

Soleri, a 27-year-old model, also shared a statement on Instagram. In her message, according to a translation, Soleri said she and David weren't monogamous in their relationship, but she was hurt and angry that the video came out before they publicly announced their breakup together.

It appears David and Soleri's most recent Instagram posts that featured one another were shared only a few weeks ago.

The former posted funny shots of himself opening a robe in front of Soleri, who jokingly appeared shocked. Meanwhile, Soleri shared a sweet shot of herself and David kissing.

"more and more every day," she captioned the photo, per a translation.

According to multiple news outlets, David and Soleri were together for six years.

