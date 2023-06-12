Amber Heard Has New Movie Where She Plays Psychiatrist

Getty

Amber and Johnny will both be premiering their new movies at the SAME Italian film festival this summer

Amber Heard has a new film, "In The Fire," set to debut at the 69th Taormina Film Festival.

The actress will promote the film, per Deadline, in Sicily when the movie premieres June 24 at the fest.

According to Deadline, the project directed by Conor Allyn is a supernatural thriller. In the film Heard plays a psychiatrist in an era before psychiatry was a recognized scientific field.

"In The Fire" is a period piece set in 1899, that follows Heard's American psychiatrist who travels to a wealthy Colombian farm to solve the case of a disturbed child -- who many believe is the devil.

The psychiatrist's attempts to analyze the child becomes a race against the violent fears of the townspeople.

Taormina will not only premiere Heard's film but her ex Johnny Depp's new movie, "Jeanne du Barry", will be making its Italian premiere at the festival as well -- after it won acclaim at Cannes earlier this year.