Andy Cohen Wants Credit for Naomi Watts' Wedding to Billy Crudup

And Naomi shared her thoughts on the Bravo star's comment

Andy Cohen is taking partial credit for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's nuptials ... and it seems the bride is in agreement with the Bravo mogul.

The "King Kong" star, 54, garnered an outpouring of love and celebration in her most recent Instagram post confirming her marriage to "The Morning Show" actor.

Among the well-wishing celebrities, Cohen dropped in to comment, "I feel partially responsible for this."

Watts responded, "Yes, you can take a decent to large portion of the credit."

Among the A-listers to also drop a comment were Gwyneth Paltrow and Julianne Moore.

Olivia Wilde wrote, "YESSSSS" followed by a series of hearts while Jennifer Coolidge couldn’t withhold her excitement, commenting with kisses and applause, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this!!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn’t look happier!!! XO."

Good friend Nicole Kidman chimed into the celebration, writing, "So So happy for you both, Love you, Nai – you did it!" Even Watts’s ex Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children, sent his well wishes in the comments.

Michelle Pfeiffer, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Miranda Kerr, and Kerry Washington also sent their love – all showering the new bride with an abundance of congratulatory messages.

The marriage announcement came mere days after rumors surfaced that Watts and Crudup had already tied the knot. Naomi confirmed it with a photo of the couple on the steps of the Manhattan courthouse with the caption, "Hitched!" (See above.)

Watts was first romantically linked to Crudup in 2017 after they debuted their Netflix series "Gypsy"; however, they didn’t take their relationship public until very recently. It wasn't until February 2022 when the couple made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.