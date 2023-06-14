Nick Cannon Talks Calling from God to Have Children and 'Miracle' Sperm

Getty

Cannon says God is responsible for birth control not working and he's open to having more kids, "the more the merrier!"

Nick Cannon is opening up about being a father to a dozen children, which he claims might have supernatural roots.

Cannon appeared on "The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman" podcast, where he spoke about his calling from God to have children.

After Berman mentioned getting "downloads" and "messages" from God, she asked him, "Did God tell you to have all these babies?"

Canon, who said he had gotten in trouble for speaking about this before, noted that people will ask him if he's done having children, to which his response is, "Only God can let me know when I'm done."

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," continued Cannon.

"If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupis that 10 years from now... that I would have 12 children, I would be like f--ck out of here!" added the "Wild 'N Out" host. "There's no way in the world that I would ever plan that."

Berman went on to note that Cannon has "magic sperm."

"Several of these women have been full on birth control and gotten pregnant," says Berman.

"I lend that type of stuff to God," responded Cannon. "Those are miracles."

Both Cannon and Berman joked that his story was akin to Abraham in the Bible, but Cannon added on that idea.

"I've never heard that clarity, but I've heard 'Yo, you're going to be a father of many.'" explains Cannon. "'You're a great influence, your lineage, your offspring are going to do great things.'"

Cannon seems to welcome the idea of more kids in his life, "The more the merrier!"

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also dad to sons Golden and Rise Messiah, as well as daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful and twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.